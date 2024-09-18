On Sunday, Sept. 22, the Anderson Collection at Stanford University hosts a 10th-anniversary celebration with live music, performances, and interactive art activities outside and short talks from Stanford art history graduate students about the two new landmark anniversary exhibitions inside. Festivities are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bringing It Home (through Feb. 16, 2025) in the first-floor Wisch Family Gallery recreates the Anderson family’s kitchen with artwork by artists they knew and admired, including Philip Guston, Frank Stella, and Josef Albers. The family home was a vibrant nexus for art discussions and shared meals, and it fostered a rich tapestry of community and conversation. While artwork was installed in every room, the kitchen was where the family started each day and shared space with personally significant artworks.

An Expanded Lens (through Aug. 17, 2025), occupying the lobby and the entire second floor, showcases the voices and curatorial collaboration of Stanford art history PhD candidates Emily Chun, Christian Gonzalez Ho, and Dejan Vasic. These students took personal approaches to arranging and interpreting artworks based on themes that include perception, geographic influence, and questions of meaning and embodiment. Contemporary loans installed alongside permanent collection works invite discovery and include paintings, sculptures, and videos by Tauba Auerbach, Nick Cave, Mary Corse, Frederick Eversely, Liam Everett, Claire Falkenstein, Julie Mehretu, Yvonne Jacquette, and Ed Ruscha.