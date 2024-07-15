With the 2024 Paris Olympic Games just two weeks away, a group of five former Cardinal swimmers and divers across three different nations are set to represent their home countries alongside current Cardinal junior Torri Huske and head coach Greg Meehan.

The group of former Cardinal standouts extends an impressive streak of producing world-class talent on The Farm, as Stanford women’s swimming & diving has sent at least one athlete to the Olympic Games since 1976.

Kassidy Cook | United States

A 2016 Olympian in the 3-meter springboard, Kassidy Cook became one of the first divers on Team USA ahead of the Olympic Games, qualifying alongside Sarah Bacon in the synchronized 3-meter springboard on opening day of Olympic Trials in Knoxville, Tennessee.

After narrowly missing the Olympics last cycle with a second-place Trials finish in the event, Cook and Bacon finished with 629.82 points to claim the victory and clinch a trip to Paris. The first American female diver to reach non-consecutive Olympic Teams, Cook will look for her first Olympic medal after finishing 13th in the 3-meter in Rio de Janiero.

Katie Ledecky | United States

Ledecky further cemented her legacy at U.S. Olympic Trials in Indianapolis, sweeping each of her four events (200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 800 freestyle, 1500 freestyle) to secure her spot on Team USA in convincing fashion.

Once again a heavy favorite to reach the medal stand in Paris, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist is expected to compete the in relay of the 200 free while focusing on the longer events as an individual. In the 800 free, Ledecky looks to join Michael Phelps as the only swimmers in history to win four gold medals in a single event

Simone Manuel | United States

A five-time Olympic medalist, Simone Manuel punched her ticket to Paris in a pair of events and will look to reach the top step of the podium for the first time since 2016, where she won gold in the 100 free and 4x100 medley in Rio de Janiero.

Manuel first qualified her spot in the 100 freestyle at Olympic Trials, finishing in fourth place in the event finals to lock in her spot on the relay quad. Then, Manuel touched first in the 50 free finals on the final.

Andi Murez | Israel

One of Israel’s fastest freestyle swimmers will once again be in the Olympic pool, as Andi Murez secured her third career Olympics berth after previously competing at the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Games.

Murez, who was selected to be a flag bearer for Israel at opening ceremonies in Paris later this month, returns to the Olympics in search of her first Olympic medal after reaching the event finals in the mixed 4x100 medley relay in Tokyo.

Taylor Ruck | Canada

A four-time Olympic medalist, Taylor Ruck qualified a spot to her third career Olympic Games after qualifying her spot on the 4x100 freestyle relay at the Canadian Olympic Trials in May.

Ruck will look to achieve gold with Team Canada for the first time in her career after claiming silver in the 4x100 freestyle relay in Tokyo as well as three additional relay Olympic bronze medals in her two previous Olympic appearances.

Swimming at the 2024 Paris Olympics begins July 27 and will take place through August 4 inside the Paris La Defense Arena, the largest indoor events venue in Europe.