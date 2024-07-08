Mackenzie Little was named to the Australian Olympic team Monday, sending the two-time NCAA women’s javelin champion and Stanford alum to her second Olympic Games.



Little, a 2023 World Championships bronze medalist, becomes the 10th from Stanford track and field named to compete in Paris, the most in a single Games for Stanford. The previous high was eight in Tokyo in 2021 and in Beijing in 2008.



Four are first-time Olympians (Fiona O’Keeffe, Udodi Onwuzurike, Juliette Whittaker, and Harrison Williams). Overall, five countries are represented (U.S., Australia, Canada, Greece, and Nigeria).



Here are Stanford’s Paris track and field Olympians, with their graduating classes:

Valarie Allman, ’17 (U.S., women’s discus)

Elise Cranny, ’18 (U.S., women’s 5,000)

Malindi Elmore, ’02 (Canada, women’s marathon)

Grant Fisher, ’19 (U.S., men’s 5,000, 10,000)

Mackenzie Little, ’19 (Australia, women’s javelin)

Fiona O’Keeffe, ’20 (U.S., women’s marathon)

Udodi Onwuzurike, ’25 (Nigeria, men’s 200, 4x100)

Katerina Stefanidi, ’12 (Greece, women’s pole vault)

Juliette Whittaker, ’26 (U.S., women’s 800)

Harrison Williams, ’18 (U.S., men’s decathlon)