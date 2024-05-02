The Higher Education Sexual Misconduct and Awareness (HESMA) survey on sexual assault and harassment opened to Stanford students on April 30. The survey is part of a nationwide effort to understand the prevalence of such prohibited conduct at U.S. colleges and universities. Nine other universities from across the country also are participating.

Survey results will be released in the fall and will be used to assess Stanford’s current education and response programs and to shape future policies and programs.

“The SHARE / Title IX Office is committed to eliminating sexual misconduct from our community and this survey is a vital tool in our ongoing effort,” said Patrick Dunkley, vice provost for institutional equity, access, and community. “Sexual misconduct affects not just the immediately impacted party, but also the broader community and the campus culture. This makes it important that students participate in the survey, even if these issues do not directly affect them. The most complete and accurate picture of student perspectives and experiences at Stanford can only be obtained when we hear from as many students as possible.”

On Tuesday, Dunkley sent an email containing a unique link to all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students. Students also can access the survey through this link. Responses will be collected anonymously – no identifying information will be connected to a participant’s answers.

The survey will take about 20 to 30 minutes to complete. Students who complete the survey will receive a $25 gift card with an option to donate the funds to select nonprofit organizations.

Stanford joined other universities in the 2019 Association of American Universities (AAU) Climate Survey, with 62% (10,098) of all Stanford undergraduate and graduate students participating. Data from the 2019 AAU survey were released in two rounds – in October 2019 and June 2020.

The 2024 HESMA survey will use an updated version of the 2019 AAU survey. The HESMA survey is being administered by Westat, an independent social science research firm that also administered the 2019 AAU survey.

An advisory committee of Stanford staff, faculty, and students worked on the project implementation. More information is available on the survey website.