First hosted in 1971 by the Stanford American Indian Organization, the Stanford Powwow is an annual celebration of the university’s diverse Native American and Indigenous cultures on campus. Dancers, singers, and artists from hundreds of tribes across the United States and Canada participate in the event, which took place this year May 10-12. This year’s theme, “Empowering Indigenous Women,” celebrated traditions, ancestors, and mothers. To learn more about the Stanford Powwow, visit www.stanfordpowwow.com.