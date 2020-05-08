Changing Human Experience grants explore society’s most challenging problems

When the Changing Human Experience (CHE) initiative originated as part of the Long-Range Vision it was intended to foster research in the humanities and social sciences that explores our changing world, including our changing bodies, minds, globe and political structures. Little did anyone know how much the world would change by the time the CHE funded its first grants.

Anna Grzymala-Busse and Gavin Jones co-lead the Changing Human Experience initiative, which recently funded its initial grants to eight research projects in the humanities and social sciences. (Image credit: Andrew Brodhead)

“Everybody is scrambling to make sense of something that is unfolding as we speak,” said Gavin Jones, professor of English and co-director of the CHE along with Anna Grzymala-Busse, professor of political science. Although applications came in before COVID-19 struck, Jones said the eight projects that recently received funding will investigate issues of urgent public concern.

“We’re calling them wicked problems,” said Jones, who is also the Rehmus Family Professor in the Humanities. “These are issues that, because of their complexity and persistence, need multidisciplinary and collaborative approaches to bring them into view.”

The funded projects bring together collaborative teams from the Schools of Humanities and Sciences, Education and Law and many include roles for undergraduate and graduate students in addition to faculty and research assistants. The projects address a variety of changes in the human experience, from events of the past, conditions of the present or promises of the future, and focus on areas of contemporary public concern that Grzymala-Busse and Jones expect could engage a broad audience beyond the university.

“On issues like addressing climate change, preserving human dignity as we age or the history and future of democracy, you need to do research to understand the problems before we can solve them,” said Grzymala-Busse, who is also Kevin and Michelle Douglas Professor of International Studies.

In requesting applications, Grzymala-Busse and Jones wrote, “Understanding the past and each other has never felt more urgent as we confront the risks and opportunities of the future” – an urgency that has only increased as society faces unprecedented changes in the human experience brought on by COVID-19.

Funded projects: