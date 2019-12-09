“In a place like the Roble Arts Gym, which is specifically an arts makerspace, you can find like-minded students and even potential collaborators,” Elam said. “If you’re an artist, it’s a place where you can know that there is a community, that you’re not alone in being an artist at Stanford.”

Gerdes and Meltzer are now moving forward with plans to better unify the existing makerspaces. This process includes supplying the people who run these spaces with funding for improved resources and collaboration, and supporting them in determining a campus-wide organizational structure. They have also proposed a new shared makerspace teaching assistant (TA) position for graduate students. Instead of being assigned to one specific space, these TAs would rotate through several different spaces, a valuable opportunity for both the spaces and the TAs. The possibility of new makerspaces has also been considered in the reimagining of White Plaza as a town center and the reconfiguration of campus residential communities, both also part of the university’s vision for the future.

Dombrowski’s Trojan horse When Dombrowski started at Stanford, someone mentioned that the Division of Literatures, Cultures and Languages’ digital humanities lab was due for a renaissance. This led to the creation of the Textile Makerspace, where hands-on experimentation could bring people closer to the digital humanities. “I thought experimenting in a very physical way might translate to a willingness to work on digital humanities projects,” said Dombrowski, who co-directs the makerspace with Nichole Nomura, a graduate student in English. “It would kind of be my Trojan horse for getting people involved in digital humanities by thinking about creation and failure and trying things.” Dombrowski’s most ambitious digital humanities idea involving the Textile Makerspace would require the construction of a special loom that weaves patterns based on punch cards. With a punch-card loom, people in the makerspace could produce Jacquard-woven textiles by following the instructions in 19th-century French and German weaving books that exist in Stanford Libraries’ Special Collections.

Making at Stanford

Unlike many other educational environments in college, makerspaces unreservedly embrace an atmosphere where people are allowed to try something new – and be bad at it.

“I have the world’s worst spatial imagination. So, in 10 years of sewing, I’ve gone from being abysmal at it to merely bad,” Dombrowski said. “The fact is, you can still get something out of it and you can almost always try again.”

This low-stakes setting is also ideal for people hoping to learn about a technique or tool that’s already familiar to their colleagues or classmates, explained Claudia Dorn, manager of resources and community in the Office of the Vice President for the Arts. Dorn has helped create several arts makerspaces, including the Roble Arts Gym, to support students’ academic and extracurricular work. Additionally, she said she hopes these spaces can inspire visitors to produce projects beyond what’s required or expected of them.

“We want people to come in and say, ‘I have never used a 3D printer,’ and we can teach them or they can teach themselves without feeling pressured,” Dorn said. “Where they go from there could change the whole course of what they study or what they do in their free time.”