Each year, over a quarter of a million migrant workers travel to the U.S. as agricultural guestworkers on H-2A visas to prune fruit trees, harvest crops, and plant seasonal produce. They leave behind families and communities in search of financial opportunity. A new study examining the H-2A visa program (funded by a Stage 1 investment from Stanford Impact Labs) aims to discover what exactly the impact of this experience is on workers and those they leave behind. How do migrant workers and their families adjust to the disruptions? What long-term impacts do these experiences have?

The H-2A visa program allows U.S. agricultural employers to hire seasonal foreign workers when domestic labor is insufficient. Unlike other employment visas, H-2A visas do not have a cap – employers can request as many workers as justified by labor needs. However, the program has faced criticism for its structural rigidity, as it binds workers to a single employer, potentially exacerbating workplace vulnerabilities.

Conducted by Stanford University professors Melanie Morten and Beatriz Magaloni in conjunction with the King Center for Global Development, the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSI), and the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research (SIEPR), the study aims to assess both the economic and social ramifications of temporary agricultural migration.

This study focuses on first-time H-2A workers from Mexico, seeking to answer core questions: What are the economic outcomes for workers? How do families spend their earnings? How do these migration experiences influence family structures?

Key findings and emerging questions

The Stanford research team partnered with two organizations that work closely with guestworkers to facilitate the surveys of workers, families, and employers. REDDES (Redes Sociales para el Desarollo) manages worker recruitment in Mexico and Wafla (Worker and Farmer Labor Association) helps farmers in the U.S. navigate the H-2A visa process. These teams have helped implement a comprehensive tracking system to analyze workers’ experiences from recruitment through their return home.

“There has been increasing negative press about the H-2A program. Some individuals and groups claim the program is modern-day “slave labor” and that all H-2A workers are exploited,” said Enrique Gastelum, CEO of Wafla. “In formulating the research and surveys of the participants, we worked to make sure the researchers could hear directly from the workers entering this program about their experiences with the farmers they work for and their overall experiences.”

“We’re interested in more than just wage data,” Melanie Morten, professor of economics at Stanford and co-principal investigator in the project, noted. “We want to understand how migration influences social structures, perceptions of gender roles, and long-term economic planning.”

Since 96% of H-2A workers are men, and 100% of those in this study are men, their extended absence from their families profoundly affects household dynamics. The research investigates how women left behind adapt to increased financial autonomy and decision-making responsibilities. The survey is also structured to compare workers’ pre-migration expectations to their post-migration realities.

As data collection progressed, Morten shared that new questions emerged. Many workers invested their earnings in home renovations, education, or small businesses. This raised additional questions: What influenced these financial decisions? Could future work examine targeted financial literacy programs to help families better manage the influx of income or enhance long-term economic stability for migrant families?

Another emerging topic concerns labor mobility – should guestworkers remain with a single employer (as the program is currently configured), or might the policy be modified so they could move among employers? The study authors included questions to gauge how workers might respond to some of these suggested reforms.

Because conducting large-scale research on temporary migration is inherently complex, it required the research team to be flexible and pivot quickly when necessary. Initially, researchers planned to survey workers during their employment in the U.S., but the vast geographical distribution of farms – some requiring extensive travel to access – rendered this impractical. Instead, the team switched their approach to surveying all workers inside Mexico with the help of their Mexican partner, REDDES.

Policy implications and future considerations

With ongoing debates surrounding U.S. immigration policy, the study’s findings may provide critical insights for future reforms. Historically, both Democratic and Republican administrations have expanded the H-2A program in response to labor shortages. However, there is continued discussion about modifying visa structures, including proposals for a “blue card” system that could offer long-term residency pathways for experienced agricultural workers.

Morten, Magaloni, and their team plan to share their findings with policymakers, industry leaders, and migrant advocacy organizations. They hope the data will support evidence-based decision-making rather than reliance on anecdotal assumptions.

“The study will be the first to provide solid data on the poverty alleviation potential of guestworker programs,” Magaloni emphasized. “Our objective is to provide data-driven insights that can contribute to informed policy discussions.”

Gastelum echoed this hope, “This research will be instrumental in illuminating the socio-economic impacts of the H-2A foreign guestworker program for U.S. farmers and workers struggling to survive in their home countries. Misconceptions about the H-2A program exist, and my hope is that this research will give factual evidence about the actual impacts of the program and the experiences of the workers in the program. We can use this research with agricultural industry stakeholders and policymakers when telling the story of the H-2A program.”

Next steps in the research process

The study is now in its final phase, with results expected to be published by July 2025. Researchers will present their findings at academic conferences, industry summits, and policy briefings, aiming to inform more effective and equitable migration policies.

“The economic impacts of this program are significant, but the social ramifications are equally important,” Morten stated. “By examining these broader effects, we hope to contribute to policies that balance the needs of both workers and the agricultural sector.”

As policymakers, industry leaders, and advocacy groups grapple with the complexities of labor migration, this study will offer a data-driven foundation for future decisions. Thoughtful reforms based on empirical research could help shape a system that is both sustainable and just.