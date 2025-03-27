Four faculty members from Stanford University have been named fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). AAAS describes its Fellows as a “distinguished cadre of scientists, engineers, and innovators who have been recognized for their achievements across disciplines, from research, teaching, and technology, to administration in academia, industry, and government, to excellence in communicating and interpreting science to the public.”

This year, AAAS named 471 new fellows. The four fellows from Stanford are:

Gretchen Daily, professor of biology in the School of Humanities and Sciences, “For significant contributions to understanding humanity’s dependence and impacts on nature, and to advancing a systematic approach for valuing nature in policy, finance, management, and practice around the world.” Daily is also co-founder and faculty director of the Stanford Natural Capital Project and senior fellow in the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment.

Polly Fordyce, associate professor of bioengineering in the Schools of Engineering and Medicine and of genetics in the School of Medicine, “For distinguished contributions in bioengineering and leadership in combating challenges faced by scientists with underrepresented identities, and for development of microfluidic tools to study protein-protein and protein-DNA interactions quantitatively at scale.” Fordyce is also a member of Stanford Bio-X, SPARK at Stanford, and the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute, and an institute scholar at Sarafan ChEM-H.

Alberto Salleo, professor of materials science and engineering in the School of Engineering, “For distinguished contributions to the field of electronic properties of semiconducting polymers, major discoveries in the field of soft matter for energy generation, energy storage, and bioelectronics.” Salleo is also the Hong Seh and Vivian W. M. Lim Professor and deputy director for science and technology at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. Salleo is a member of Bio-X and the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute, and an affiliate of the Precourt Institute for Energy.

Aaron Straight, professor of biochemistry in the School of Medicine, “For distinguished contributions to the field of the molecular, cellular, and genomic properties of centromeres and spindle function.” Straight is also the Pfeiffer and Herold Families Professor, a member of Bio-X, the Maternal & Child Health Research Institute, the Stanford Cancer Institute, and the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute, and a faculty fellow of Sarafan ChEM-H.