Stanford faculty members Jennifer Cochran and Christopher Manning have been newly elected to the National Academy of Engineering (NAE). This honor is among the highest professional distinctions accorded engineers and recognizes accomplished experts from business, academia, and government.

“As a member of the National Academy of Engineering, these professionals belong to a select group of national and international peers who advance the welfare and prosperity of the nation by providing independent advice on matters involving engineering and technology, and by promoting a vibrant engineering profession and public appreciation of engineering,” said NAE President John L. Anderson.

Cochran and Manning are among the 128 researchers nominated and chosen this year by their peers to join the academy, which is tasked with offering objective analysis and advice to the nation.

Jennifer Cochran | Courtesy Office of Development

Jennifer Cochran is the senior associate vice provost for research, the Addie and Al Macovski Professor in the School of Engineering, and a professor of bioengineering in the schools of Engineering and Medicine. Cochran was recognized “for biopharmaceutical protein discovery and development, biotechnology entrepreneurship, and leadership in academic bioengineering.” Her research group uses interdisciplinary approaches in chemistry, engineering, and biophysics to study complex biological systems and to develop new tools for basic science and biomedical applications in cancer, autoimmunity, and regenerative medicine. She is also a member of Stanford Bio-X, the Cardiovascular Institute, the Maternal & Child Health Research Institute, the Stanford Cancer Institute, and the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute and a faculty fellow of Sarafan ChEM-H.

Christopher Manning | Rod Searcey

Christopher Manning is a professor of linguistics in the School of Humanities and Sciences and the Thomas M. Siebel Professor in Machine Learning and professor of computer science in the School of Engineering. He was elected for “the development and dissemination of natural language processing methods.” Work in his lab includes basic scientific research on computational linguistics, machine learning, and practical applications of human language technology, and interdisciplinary work in computational social science and cognitive science. Manning is director of the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, a senior fellow at the Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, and a member of Bio-X.