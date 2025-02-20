Vidyani Suryadevara, director of the Stanford Heritage Dance Series, explores the transformative power of dance in health and well-being. Lifestyle interventions like dance promote physical activity and cognition and can help prevent dementia and other diseases, Suryadevara said.

The dance series, part of the Stanford Medical Humanities and Arts’ Medicine, Movement and Dance Program, seeks to highlight diverse dance groups on campus, engage faculty and students in research, and promote the importance of arts in medicine.