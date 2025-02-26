Memorial Church was filled with pulsing music and flashing lights Saturday evening as student models brought the work of more than 80 student designers to life in FashionX’s annual runway show.

Founded in 2019, FashionX draws students from across majors interested in all aspects of the industry, including design, business, data science, and sustainability. The popular student club hosts flea markets and clothing swaps, field trips, and sessions with industry professionals among other events throughout the year.

“Metamorphosis: Becoming the Future of Fashion” sold out 1,200 tickets within minutes of release and featured a mix of traditional and other-worldly looks, including some that were feats of technology and engineering as well as design.