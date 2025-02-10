When U.S. children die in mass shootings, most of the time the perpetrator is a family member, new Stanford Medicine-led research shows.

The findings, which were published online Feb. 10 in JAMA Pediatrics, come from the first analysis of the relationships between mass shooting perpetrators and pediatric victims, those who are younger than 18 years old.

“It was surprising that domestic violence was so pervasive, that 59% of kids who died in mass shootings were at the hands of a family member,” said the study’s senior author, Stephanie Chao, MD, associate professor of surgery. The lead author is Pamela Emengo, MD, a research fellow in pediatric surgery.

In 2020, gun violence surpassed car accidents as the No. 1 killer of children in the United States, underscoring the need to protect kids from firearm injuries, Chao said. Yet most of the public does not understand where the threat comes from, especially with regard to mass shootings.

“When American parents are surveyed about their concerns, everyone is worried about school shootings,” she said. “The message from our data is really simple: Our fears are incorrectly placed. Our homes may, in fact, be more dangerous than schools.”

Understanding gun deaths

Chao’s team used a strict definition of mass shootings in their analysis, studying incidents that resulted in at least four fatalities, excluding the perpetrator. The researchers examined 121 such mass shootings, all of which took place in the United States between Jan. 27, 2009, and Dec. 25, 2020, and included at least one fatality in a victim under 18 years of age. These incidents caused a total of 308 pediatric deaths. The races and ethnicities of the victims were similar to the racial and ethnic profile of the U.S. population as a whole.