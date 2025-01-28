Dear Stanford community,

We are writing in relation to yesterday’s sweeping Memorandum from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) announcing a temporary stay on federal funding programs, potentially including grants and contracts to universities.

The Memo is very broad and its ultimate consequences are unclear. It is not focused specifically on universities or higher education; it covers many sectors, including state and local governments, non-profit organizations, and other entities in receipt of federal funding.

We, like many others, are currently studying its meaning, legality, and potential reach – as well as next steps to be taken in response.

Based on our initial assessment, and in light of the extensive uncertainty about the Memo’s meaning, we do not believe it is necessary or appropriate to pause federally-funded research activities at Stanford at this time. Faculty, staff, students, and post-docs supported by federal funding should continue their normal activities.

An exception is instances in which a specific cease-and-desist order has been issued by a federal funding agency. We are aware of several such orders in recent days. Stanford’s Office of Research Administration is in the process of notifying affected researchers. We are also aware of certain directives by federal agencies in relation to activities related to diversity, equity, and inclusion work. We are assessing any changes needed in response to these directives.

Information on agency directives is being assembled here on a website of the Vice Provost and Dean of Research. The website is a work in progress and will be updated as information develops.

These developments are extraordinary and disruptive. We know they will cause a great deal of concern, exacerbated by uncertainty about what the full scope and impact will be. We are working to get more information and determine next steps with a keen understanding of how vital these funds are to the research and education mission of the university.

We will be communicating further as we learn more. If you have immediate or urgent questions, please email vpdordean@stanford.edu and we will do our best to respond – either individually or by posting information on the website noted above.

Sincerely,

Jon Levin, President

Jenny Martinez, Provost

David Studdert, Vice Provost and Dean of Research