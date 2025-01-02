Scientists have long been stymied by why some vaccines can coax the body to produce antibodies for decades, while others last mere months. Now, a study led by researchers at Stanford Medicine has shown that variation in vaccine durability can, in part, be pinned on a surprising type of blood cell called megakaryocytes, typically implicated in blood clotting.

“The question of why some vaccines induce durable immunity while others do not has been one of the great mysteries in vaccine science,” said Bali Pulendran, PhD, a professor of microbiology and immunology. “Our study defines a molecular signature in the blood, induced within a few days of vaccination, that predicts the durability of vaccine responses and provides insights into the fundamental mechanisms underlying vaccine durability.”

In a 2022 study, Pulendran and colleagues defined a “universal signature” that could predict an early antibody response to many vaccines. However, this and other studies did not define a signature that could predict how long antibody responses would last.

The new paper was published Jan. 2 in Nature Immunology. Pulendran is the senior author, and formal postdoctoral scholars Mario Cortese, PhD, now at Gilead Sciences, and Thomas Hagan, PhD, now an assistant professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, are joint first authors. Nadine Rouphael, MD, professor of vaccinology and infectious diseases at Emory University, is a key contributor.

Driven to understand durability

Pulendran’s team initially studied an experimental H5N1 bird flu vaccine given with an adjuvant – a chemical mixture that enhances the immune response to an antigen but, on its own, does not induce an immune response.

The researchers followed 50 healthy volunteers who received either two doses of the bird flu vaccine with the adjuvant or two doses without the adjuvant. They collected blood samples from each volunteer at a dozen time points over the first 100 days after vaccination and carried out in-depth analyses of the genes, proteins, and antibodies in each sample. Then, they used a machine-learning program to evaluate – and find patterns within – the resulting dataset.