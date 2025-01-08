Now researchers at Stanford Medicine have developed an AI model able to incorporate visual and language-based information. After training on 50 million medical images of standard pathology slides and more than 1 billion pathology-related texts, the model outperformed standard methods in its ability to predict the prognoses of thousands of people with diverse types of cancer, to identify which people with lung or gastroesophageal cancers are likely to benefit from immunotherapy, and to pinpoint people with melanoma who are most likely to experience a recurrence of their cancer.

The researchers named the model MUSK, for m ultimodal transformer with u nified ma sk modeling. MUSK represents a marked deviation from the way artificial intelligence is currently used in clinical care settings, and the researchers believe it stands to transform how artificial intelligence can guide patient care.

“MUSK can accurately predict the prognoses of people with many different kinds and stages of cancer,” said Ruijiang Li, MD, an associate professor of radiation oncology. “We designed MUSK because, in clinical practice, physicians never rely on just one type of data to make clinical decisions. We wanted to leverage multiple types of data to gain more insight and get more precise predictions about patient outcomes.”

Li, who is a member of the Stanford Cancer Institute, is the senior author of the study, which was published Jan. 8 in Nature. Postdoctoral scholars Jinxi Xiang, PhD, and Xiyue Wang, PhD, are the lead authors of the research.

Although artificial intelligence tools have been increasingly used in the clinic, they have been primarily for diagnostics (does this microscope image or scan show signs of cancer?) rather than for prognosis (what is this person’s likely clinical outcome, and which therapy is most effective for an individual?).

Part of the challenge is the need to train the models on large amounts of labeled data (this is a microscope slide of a slice of lung tissue with a cancerous tumor, for example) and paired data (here are the clinical notes about the patient from whom the tumor was obtained). But carefully curated and annotated datasets are hard to come by.

Off-the-shelf tool

In artificial intelligence terms, MUSK is what’s called a foundation model. Foundation models pretrained on vast amounts of data can be customized with additional training to perform specific tasks. Because the researchers designed MUSK to use unpaired multimodal data that doesn’t meet the traditional requirements for training artificial intelligence, the pool of data that the computer can use to “learn” during its initial training is expanded by several orders of magnitude. With this head start, any subsequent training is accomplished with much smaller, more specialized sets of data. In effect, MUSK is an off-the-shelf tool that doctors can fine-tune to help answer specific clinical questions.

“The biggest unmet clinical need is for models that physicians can use to guide patient treatment,” Li said. “Does this patient need this drug? Or should we instead focus on another type of therapy? Currently, physicians use information like disease staging and specific genes or proteins to make these decisions, but that’s not always accurate.”