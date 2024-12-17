APPOINTMENTS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Choi, Yejin, Professor of Computer Science and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, effective June 1, 2025

Khatri, Purvesh, Professor of Medicine, effective October 16, 2024

Polimenti, Jonathan, Associate Professor of Radiology, effective January 1, 2025

Williams, Michelle, Professor of Epidemiology and Population Health, effective January 1, 2025

PROMOTIONS WITHOUT LIMIT OF TIME:

Jaiswal, Siddharth, Associate Professor of Pathology, effective December 1, 2024

Newman, Aaron, Associate Professor of Biomedical Data Science, effective October 16, 2024

Qin, Jian, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, effective January 1, 2025

Sadigh, Dorsa, Associate Professor of Computer Science and of Electrical Engineering, effective October 16, 2024

APPOINTMENTS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:

Alsentzer, Emily, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Data Science, for the period October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2028

Dahlberg, Peter, Assistant Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and of Structural Biology, for the period December 1, 2024 through November 30, 2028

Dauterman, Emma, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Eggert, Linda, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Fang, Rongxin, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028

Good, Zinaida (Zina), Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028

Hernandez-Nunez, Luis, Assistant Professor of Biology, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2028

Horns, Felix, Assistant Professor of Genetics, for the period October 16, 2024 through October 15, 2028

Ioannidis, Alexander, Assistant Professor (Research) of Genetics and of Biomedical Data Science, for the period July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2029, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Krishnan, Siddharth, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028

Mueller, Alisa, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period January 16, 2025 through January 15, 2029

Pellegrini, Adam, Assistant Professor of Earth System Science, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Pinals, Rebecca, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Reitsma, Marissa, Assistant Professor of Health Policy, for the period October 16, 2024 through October 15, 2028

Ross, Jason, Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology, for the period October 16, 2024 through October 15, 2028

Roth, Theodore (Theo), Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028

Takatori, Sho, Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028

Thaiss, Christoph, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2028

Zhandry, Mark, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2025 through August 31, 2029

Zhang, Yu, Assistant Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science, for the period June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2029, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

PROMOTIONS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:

Mathur, Maya, Associate Professor (Research) of Pediatrics and of Medicine, and by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period December 1, 2024 through November 30, 2029, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Mormino, Elizabeth, Associate Professor (Research) of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, for the period December 1, 2024 through November 30, 2029, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Saggar, Manish, Associate Professor (Research) of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period December 1, 2024 through November 30, 2029, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

OTHER PROMOTIONS:

Peay, Kabir, Professor of Biology and of Earth System Science, effective December 1, 2024

Wang, Xinnan, Professor of Neurosurgery, effective October 1, 2024

OTHER REAPPOINTMENTS:

Anari, Nima, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Gibson, Erin, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027

Haroush, Keren, Assistant Professor of Neurobiology, for the period November 1, 2024 through October 31, 2027

Homrich da Jornada, Felipe, Assistant Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027

Kjoelstad, Fredrik, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period March 1, 2025 through February 29, 2028

Mai, Danielle, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2027

Martinez-Martin, Nicole, Assistant Professor (Research) of Pediatrics, for the period December 1, 2024 through November 30, 2027, coterminous with continued salary and research funding from sponsored projects

Zahr, Natalie, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, for the period August 1, 2025 through July 31, 2026

UNIVERSITY MEDICAL LINE PROFESSORIATE APPOINTMENTS:

The following University Medical Line Professoriate appointments, promotions, and reappointments for August, September, and October 2024 were recommended by the provost to the president of the university and were approved by the president.

APPOINTMENT FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Cohen, Mitchell, Professor of Pediatrics, effective January 16, 2025

PROMOTIONS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Balakrishnan, Karthik, Professor of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery and of Pediatrics, effective December 1, 2024

Korndorffer, James, Professor of Surgery, effective December 1, 2024

Liedtke, Michaela, Professor of Medicine, effective December 1, 2024

Neal, Joel, Professor of Medicine, effective December 1, 2024

Sarin, Kavita, Professor of Dermatology, effective December 1, 2024

REAPPOINTMENTS FOR A CONTINUING TERM:

Linos, Eleni, Professor of Dermatology, effective October 16, 2024

Maron, David, Professor of Medicine, effective December 1, 2024

APPOINTMENTS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:

Bannett, Yair, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, for the period October 16, 2024 through October 15, 2028

Benjamin, John, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2029

Brown, Charles, Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period October 16, 2024 through October 15, 2029

Hernandez, Matthew, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period December 1, 2024 through November 30, 2028

Karakas, Cansu, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period October 16, 2024 through October 15, 2028

McHenry, Austin, Assistant Professor of Pathology, for the period October 16, 2024 through October 15, 2028

PROMOTIONS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:

Barakat, Monique, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and of Medicine, for the period December 1, 2024 through November 30, 2029

Fitzgerald, Matthew, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery, for the period December 1, 2024 through November 30, 2029

Sun, Eric, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, for the period October 16, 2024 through October 15, 2029

REAPPOINTMENTS FOR A TERM OF YEARS:

Bhalla, Vivek, Associate Professor of Medicine, for the period June 1, 2025 through May 31, 2030

Bishop, Julius, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Medicine, for the period October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2029

Dash, Rajesh, Associate Professor of Medicine, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2030

Dawes, Aaron, Assistant Professor of Surgery, for the period February 1, 2026 through January 31, 2027

Dhillon, Gundeep, Associate Professor of Medicine, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2029

MacArthur, John, Assistant Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, for the period November 1, 2024 through October 31, 2029

Sallam, Karim, Assistant Professor of Medicine, for the period December 1, 2024 through November 30, 2029

REPORT ITEMS:

Alsentzer, Emily, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Data Science, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period October 1, 2024 through March 31, 2027

Andrews, Jason, Professor of Medicine, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period January 1, 2024 through July 14, 2027

Ashlagi, Itai, Professor of Management Science and Engineering and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Economics, for the period July 16, 2024 through August 31, 2029

Barnett, William, Thomas M. Siebel Professor of Business Leadership and Professor of Environmental Social Sciences, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Beachy, Philip, Ernest and Amelia Gallo Professor and Professor of Urology and of Developmental Biology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period November 1, 2024 through October 31, 2025

Bendor, Jonathan, Walter and Elise Haas Professor in the Graduate School of Business, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Political Science, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2029

Benson, Sally, Precourt Family Professor and Professor of Energy Science Engineering, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Bent, Stacey, Vice Provost of Graduate Education and Postdoctoral Affairs, Jagdeep & Roshni Singh Professor in the School of Engineering, Professor of Energy Science and Engineering and, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering and of Chemistry, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Bilal, Adrien, Assistant Professor of Economics, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Environmental Social Sciences, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Biondi, Ettore, Assistant Professor of Geophysics, change of appointment start date from March 16, 2025 to April 1, 2025 and of end date from March 15, 2025 to March 31, 2025

Block, Barbara, Charles and Elizabeth Prothro Professor of Marine Sciences and Professor of Oceans, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Boehm, Alexandria, Richard and Rhoda Goldman Professor of Environmental Studies and Professor of Oceans, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Brandman, Onn, Associate Professor of Biochemistry, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Chemical and Systems Biology, for the period October 15, 2024 through October 14, 2026

Burney, Jennifer, Professor at the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability and of Earth System Science, change of appointment start date from September 1, 2024 to April 1, 2025

Cabrita, Joel, Professor of History, also appointed Professor of African and African American Studies, effective September 1, 2024

Cain, Bruce, Charles Louis Ducommun Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research and Professor of Environmental Social Sciences, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Casciotti, Karen, Associate Dean for Facilities and Shared Labs, Professor of Oceans and of Earth System Science, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Chang, Howard, Virginia and D. K. Ludwig Professor of Cancer Research and, Professor, by courtesy, of Pathology, also reappointed Professor of Genetics, for the period October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2029

Chen, James, Jauch Professor, Professor of Chemical and Systems Biology and of Developmental Biology, also reappointed Professor of Chemistry, for the period August 1, 2024 through July 31, 2029

Chowdhury, Srabanti, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Cui, Yi, Fortinet Founders Professor, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, of Energy Science and Engineering, of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, and Professor, by courtesy, of Chemistry, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Dionne, Jennifer, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Radiology, for the period July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2027

Dirzo Minjarez, Rodolfo, Associate Dean for Integrative Initiatives in Environmental Justice, Bing Professor in Environmental Science, and Professor of Earth System Science, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Fan, Judith, Assistant Professor of Psychology and, by courtesy, of Education, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Computer Science, for the period October 1, 2024 through March 31, 2027

Feig, Vivian, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2026

Fendorf, Scott, Terry Huffington Professor, Senior Associate Dean for Integrative Initiatives, and Professor of Photon Science at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Frank, Zephyr, Gildred Professor of Latin American Studies, Professor of Environmental Social Sciences, and Professor, by courtesy, of Iberian and Latin American Cultures, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Geldsetzer, Pascal, Assistant Professor of Medicine, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period November 1, 2024 through October 31, 2026

Gentles, Andrew, Associate Professor (Research) of Pathology and of Medicine, also appointed Associate Professor (Research) by courtesy, of Biomedical Data Science, for the period October 10, 2024 through September 30, 2027

Goldman, Lisa, Assistant Professor (Research) of Epidemiology and Population Health and of Medicine, also reappointed Assistant Professor (Research), by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period May 1, 2024 through April 30, 2027

Haah, Jeongwan, Associate Professor of Physics, change of appointment start date from September 1, 2024 to January 1, 2025

Hsiao, Allen, Assistant Professor of Economics, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Environmental Social Sciences, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Humphreys, Keith, Esther Ting Memorial Professor, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Health Policy, for the period November 1, 2024 through October 31, 2028

Ioannidis, John, Professor of Medicine and of Epidemiology and Population Health, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Biomedical Data Science, for the period September 1, 2024 through October 31, 2027

Kado, Deborah, Professor of Medicine, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Health, for the period November 1, 2024 through March 31, 2026

Kasowski, Maya, Assistant Professor of Pathology and of Medicine, also reappointed Assistant Professor by courtesy, of Genetics, for the period July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2026

Kennard, Amanda, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Center Fellow, by courtesy, at the Woods Institute for the Environment, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Environmental Social Sciences, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Koseff, Jeff, William Alden Campbell and Martha Campbell Professor in the School of Engineering and Professor of Oceans, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through January 1, 2025

Landy, Joshua, Andrew B. Hammond Professor of French Language, Literature and Civilization, Professor of Comparative Literature and, by courtesy, of English, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Philosophy, effective September 1, 2024

Lapotre, Mathieu, Assistant Professor of Earth and Planetary Sciences, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Geophysics, October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2026

Lepech, Michael, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Lima de Azevedo, Ines Margarida, Professor of Energy Science Engineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Civil and Environmental Engineering, for the period September 16, 2024 through April 30, 2026

Lo, Nathan, Assistant Professor of Medicine, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Epidemiology and Population Science, for the period November 1, 2024 through October 31, 2027

Mai, Danielle, Assistant Professor of Chemical Engineering, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024

Majumdar, Arunava, Dean of the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability, Jay Precourt Professor, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, of Photon Science, and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

McFaul, Michael, Director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini Professor of International Studies, and Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Micheli, Fiorenza, David and Lucile Packard Professor of Marine Science, Professor of Oceans and Professor, by courtesy, of Biology, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Mignot, Emmanuel, Craig Reynolds Professor of Sleep Medicine and Professor, by courtesy, of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Genetics, for the period September 1, 2024 through of August 31, 2026

Mordecai, Erin, Associate Professor of Biology, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Nuyujukian, Paul, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering and of Neurosurgery, also reappointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Onori, Simona, Associate Professor of Energy Science Engineering and Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, also reappointed Associate Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period October 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Palanker, Daniel, Professor of Ophthalmology, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2029

Panda, Preeti, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, also appointed Assistant Professor, by courtesy, of Pediatrics, for the period September 1,2024 through August 31, 2028

Pulendran, Balakumar, Violetta Horton Professor and Director of the Institute for Immunity, Transplantation & Infection, also reappointed Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, for the period November 1, 2024 through October 31, 2027

Sarrao, John, Director of the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Professor of Photon Science, and Senior Fellow at the Precourt Institute for Energy, also appointed Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2026

Seetah, Krish, Associate Professor of Environmental Social Sciences, of Oceans and of Anthropology, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Spakowitz, Andrew, Tang Family Foundation Chair of the Department of Chemical Engineering, Professor of Chemical Engineering and of Materials Science and Engineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Applied Physics, for the period September 1, 2023 through August 31, 2026

Thompson, Barton, Robert E. Paradise Professor of Natural Resources Law and Professor of Environmental Social Sciences, also reappointed Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute for the Environment, for the period September 16, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Weigel, Brooke, Assistant Professor of Oceans, change of appointment start date from September 1, 2024 to January 1, 2025, and of end date from August 31, 2028 to December 31, 2028

Yang, Yunzhi Peter, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and by courtesy of Bioengineering, also reappointed Professor, by courtesy, of Materials Science and Engineering, for the period October 1, 2024 through August 31, 2027

Yeung, Serena, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Data Science and, by courtesy, of Electrical Engineering, also reappointed Assistant Professor of Computer Science, for the period July 1, 2024 through March 31, 2026

Zou, James, Associate Professor of Biomedical Data Science and, by courtesy, of Computer Science, also reappointed, Associate Professor, by courtesy of Electrical Engineering, for the period August 1, 2204 through August 31, 2027

FACULTY EMERITI TITLES:

Conrad, Carol K., Professor of Pediatrics (Pulmonary Medicine), effective November 7, 2024

Granovetter, Mark S., Joan B. Ford Professor, Emeritus, effective January 6, 2025

Koseff, Jeffrey R., William Alden Campbell and Martha Campbell Professor in the School of Engineering and Professor of Oceans, Emeritus, effective January 1, 2025

Lund, Dennis, Elizabeth Wood Dunlevie Professor, Emeritus, effective March 31, 2025

Mitchell, Beverly S., George E. Becker Professor of Medicine, Emerita, effective January 31, 2025

Plummer, James D., John M. Fluke Professor of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, effective December 31, 2024

Ramirez, Francisco O., Vida Jacks Professor of Education, Emeritus, effective January 6, 2025

Rhine, William D., Professor of Pediatrics (Neonatology), Emeritus, effective September 18, 2024

Saraswat, Krishna, Rickey/Nielsen Professor in the School of Engineering, Emeritus, effective December 31, 2024

Tacy, Theresa A., Professor of Pediatrics (Cardiology), Emerita, effective December 20, 2024

Yeomans, David C., Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Emeritus, effective September 15, 2024

FACULTY EMERITI RECALLS:

Alexander, Steven R., Professor of Pediatrics (Nephrology), Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025

Amylon, Michael D., Professor of Pediatrics (Hematology/Oncology) at the Lucile Salter Packard Children's Hospital, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025

Benitz, William E., Philip Sunshine, M.D., Professor in Neonatology, Emeritus, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2026

Byer, Robert L., William R. Kenan, Jr. Professor, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 3, 2025

Casper, Regina, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Emerita, for the period October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025

Conrad, Carol K., Professor of Pediatrics (Pulmonary Medicine), Emerita, for the period November 8, 2024 through November 7, 2026

Donaldson, Sarah S., Catharine and Howard Avery Professor in the School of Medicine, Emerita, for the period October 19, 2024 through October 18, 2025

Fann, James, Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery (Adult Cardiac Surgery) at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025

Fathman, C. Garrison, Professor of Medicine (Immunology and Rheumatology), Emeritus, for the period January 8, 2025 through January 7, 2026

Francke, Uta, Professor of Genetics and of Pediatrics, Emerita, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025

Freyberg, David L., Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through June 30, 2025

Golden, Neville H., Marron and Mary Elizabeth Kendrick Professor of Pediatrics, Emeritus, for the period January 2, 2025 through January 1, 2026

Greenberg, Peter L., Professor of Medicine (Hematology), Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025

Inan, Umran S., Professor of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Koseff, Jeffrey R., William Alden Campbell and Martha Campbell Professor in the School of Engineering and Professor of Oceans, Emeritus, for the period January 2, 2025 through January 1, 2026

Kraemer, Fredric B., Gerald M. Reaven, MD, Professor of Endocrinology, Emeritus, for the period January 4, 2025 through January 3, 2026

Larcker, David F., James Irvin Miller Professor in Accounting, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Litt, Iris F., Marron and Mary Elizabeth Kendrick Professor in Pediatrics, Emerita, for the period January 1, 2025 through August 31, 2025

Lowe, Anson W., Associate Professor of Medicine (Gastroenterology and Hepatology), Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025

Mahadevan, Swaminatha, Professor of Emergency Medicine, Emeritus, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025

Matson, Pamela A., Richard and Rhoda Goldman Professor of Environmental Studies and Senior Fellow at the Woods Institute, Emerita, for the period October 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024

Miller, David A.B., W.M. Keck Foundation Professor of Electrical Engineering, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Mindelzun, Robert E., Professor of Radiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, Emeritus, for the period September 16, 2024 through September 15, 2025

Nishino, Seiji, Professor (Research) of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025

Quinn, James V., Professor of Emergency Medicine, Emeritus, for the period October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025

Reichelstein, Stefan J., William R. Timken Professor in the Graduate School of Business, Emeritus, for the period September 1, 2024 through August 31, 2025

Rhine, William D., Professor of Pediatrics (Neonatology), Emeritus, for the period September 19, 2024 through September 18, 2026

Sandborg, Christy I., Professor of Pediatrics (Rheumatology), Emerita, for the period November 1, 2024 through July 18, 2025

Spudich, James A., Douglass M. and Nola Leishman Professor of Cardiovascular Disease, Emeritus, for the period February 1, 2025 through January 31, 2026

Tacy, Theresa A., Professor of Pediatrics (Cardiology), Emerita, for the period December 21, 2024 through December 20, 2026

Yeomans, David C., Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Emeritus, for the period September 16, 2024 through September 15, 2026

ENDOWED PROFESSORSHIPS:

Baker, Jack, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, also appointed William Alden Campbell and Martha Campbell Professor, effective January 2, 2024

Baker, Laurence, Professor of Medicine and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Josephine Knotts Knowles Professor of Human Biology, for the period December 10, 2024 through December 9, 2024

Fouka, Vasiliki, Associate Professor of Political Science and Senior Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Bing Professor of Human Biology, for the period December 10, 2024 through December 9, 2024

Guestrin, Carlos, Professor of Computer Science, also appointed Fortinet Founders Professor, effective December 10, 2024

Hildemann, Lynn, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, also appointed Wayne Loel Professor of Sustainability, effective December 10, 2024

Icard, Thomas, Professor of Philosophy, also appointed Clarence Irving Lewis Professor of Philosophy, effective December 10, 2024

Li, Shanjun, Professor of Environmental Social Sciences, also appointed Steven and Roberta Denning Global Sustainability Professor, effective December 10, 2024

Liedtke, Michaela, Associate Professor of Medicine, also appointed CKD Family Professor, effective December 10, 2024

Menon, Jisha, Professor of Theater and Performance Studies, also appointed Robert G. Freeman Professor of International Studies, effective December 10, 2024

Mruthyunjaya, Prithvi, Professor of Ophthalmology, also appointed Alan Adler Professor of Ophthalmology, effective December 10, 2024

Rodin, Jesse, Professor of Music, also appointed Osgood Hooker Professor of Fine Arts, effective December 10, 2024

Tsai, Jeanne, Professor of Psychology, also appointed Dunlevie Family Professor, effective December 10, 2024

Uchida, Jun, Professor of History, also appointed Asian Cultures and Society Professor, effective December 10, 2024

DIRECTORSHIP:

Mahoney, Neale, Professor of Economics and George P. Shultz Fellow at the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, also appointed Trione Director of the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2029

ADMINISTRATIVE APPOINTMENTS:

Moler, Kathryn, Marvin Chodorow Professor and Professor of Applied Physics, of Physics and of Energy Science Engineering, also appointed Vice President of the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, effective November 1, 2024

Padilla, Amado, Professor of Education, also appointed Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs in the Graduate School of Education, for the period September 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025

Toro, Natalia, Professor of Particle Physics and Astrophysics at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, also appointed Chair of Particle Physics and Astrophysics, for the period January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025