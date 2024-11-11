Dear Stanford community,

As you have heard, the Stanford Graduate Workers Union (UE-SGWU) called for a strike beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, November 12. The university and the union have been in continuing negotiations today and this evening. We continue to hope to reach agreement. However, in the event a strike moves forward, this email provides information and reminders about the continuation of campus operations during a strike.

The university has made a competitive contract offer that would keep Stanford’s pay for graduate assistantships at the top of our peer institutions. Graduate student workers are an important and valued part of our academic mission, and we would like them to see the benefits of their first contract as quickly as possible. We remain committed to continued dialogue to reach a swift and positive resolution.

The university takes seriously our obligation to preserve the continuity of learning and research. Importantly, classes and other university operations will continue in the event of a strike. Below is information for members of our campus community.

For undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in classes:

As mentioned above, classes will continue. In the event of a strike, some faculty may need to make course adjustments based on individual circumstances. If so, they will be in communication with you.

If you find that a class activity is not occurring (such as a discussion section that is not occurring because a TA is absent), please reach out to your faculty instructor. If that person is unavailable, please reach out to the department chair or the head of the program of which the course is a part.

For graduate student workers:

As shared previously, participating in a strike is an individual decision. There will be no reprisals for bargaining unit members who decide to participate in a strike. Federal law also protects a unionized employee who chooses to continue working during a strike.

If you are a graduate worker on an assistantship, in the event of a strike you will be receiving a separate email regarding the attestation process the university will be using to ensure you are paid if you continue to work.

If you participate in picket activities, please keep in mind the campus policies that provide for free expression while preventing the disruption of others’ activities. The frequently asked questions include information about these policies.

Campus support resources continue to be available to you, including the Graduate Life Office and our many other health and well-being resources.

For faculty and instructors:

We deeply appreciate the efforts of faculty and instructors to support the continued academic progress of our students, both undergraduate and graduate. We continue to have resources available to assist you regarding Contingency Planning and Distinguishing Between Academic Progress and Assistantship Duties.

The frequently asked questions on the website also provide guidance on working with graduate student workers to understand their work plans during a strike.

If you have questions that are not addressed on the website, you may email gsu_questions@stanford.edu.

We know that members of our community have passionately held views about the topics being discussed in these negotiations. We hear and respect those views. The university has worked to listen and engage constructively with the union at the negotiating table, and to put forward a competitive contract offer. We continue to seek a timely resolution.

Thank you for all you do as a member of the Stanford community. Updates will continue to be provided on the Graduate Student Unionization website.

Sincerely,

Jenny Martinez

Provost

Stacey Bent

Vice Provost for Graduate Education and Postdoctoral Affairs