Jeff Wang knows the power of a global education. His experience as an international student not only paved the way for a career in study away programs but fundamentally impacted him as a person.

Now, Wang is the new associate vice provost and executive director of the Bing Overseas Studies Program (BOSP), where he brings more than two decades of experience in study abroad/away and international education, most recently at American University, where he served as vice provost for global and immersive studies and professorial lecturer.

Below, Wang reflects on his early weeks with BOSP, his career trajectory, and what he hopes Stanford undergraduates gain through study away.

You arrived in mid-August. What have you discovered thus far about the Bing Overseas Studies Program?

I’ve come across a wealth of fascinating stories about the transformative impact of BOSP. Being one of the oldest and most respected study abroad programs in the country, BOSP isn’t just about its long history – it’s also about its huge global presence.

BOSP runs nine centers and teams up with three partner schools worldwide, offering a mix of quarter-length programs and short-term Global Seminars. What’s really impressive is that around 50 percent of Stanford undergrads get involved in these programs, while nationally only about 6–7 percent of students do.

Our quarter-length programs make up over 80 percent of BOSP student participation, giving our students a much deeper dive compared to the national average participation of 30 percent for quarter or semester-length programs. This extra time helps students really connect with their host cultures and immerse themselves in their studies, leading to some pretty remarkable personal and academic growth. The feedback from students has been overwhelmingly positive, showing just how impactful these experiences are.

BOSP also receives a lot of support – faculty, alumni, and donors all play a big role. The faculty and staff, both here and at the global centers, are incredibly dedicated and always ready to adapt to new challenges and student needs.

What inspired your career focus on study away programs?

It really started with my own experience as an international student coming to the U.S. I was excited, curious, and slightly anxious, but I didn’t fully realize what the experience would mean for me back then. Immersing myself in a new culture turned out to be incredibly transformative. It wasn’t just about picking up new knowledge and skills; it changed who I was as a person. It shaped my values, boosted my confidence, and gave me a stronger sense of responsibility. That’s when I understood the real impact of studying abroad and learning outside the classroom.

When I had the opportunity to design courses and lead study away programs, I absolutely loved watching students immerse themselves in new cultures and develop a deeper understanding of global issues. That sense of fulfillment really sparked my passion for study abroad programs and drew me further into this field.

Now, with my own cross-cultural background, I’m very in tune with how globalization is evolving and shaping the world and what it means for future students. I believe it’s more important than ever for students to get involved in global learning.

What do you hope that Stanford students will gain from study away experiences?

The Farm becomes boundless, extending beyond traditional walls into every facet of students’ journeys. I hope they gain much more from their study away experiences than just academic knowledge. They’ll acquire valuable skills, broaden open-mindedness, and enhance their ability to address uncertainty. Additionally, this experience provides rich opportunities for deep self-reflection and forming meaningful connections with others.

It’s important to recognize that study away isn’t always easy. It comes with its own set of challenges – adjusting to new cultures, navigating unfamiliar environments, and overcoming personal obstacles. Embracing these difficulties is an essential part of the growth process.

What two or three challenges do you think study away programs will be facing in the years ahead?

Our world is evolving rapidly due to shifting global dynamics across North-South and East-West relationships, technological advancements, and pressing issues such as development, environmental sustainability, and global peace. To stay relevant, study away programs have to continue aligning learning goals with contemporary global challenges to help students develop a more well-rounded and informed global outlook.

Additionally, as our society changes, so do our student demographics and their needs. With a growing and diverse student body that includes many STEM majors and student-athletes, we need to cater to a broader range of academic interests and personal needs. And making sure these experiences are meaningful and beneficial for all students is essential.

While these challenges are substantial, they also present opportunities for growth and innovation. Post-pandemic, there is an opportunity to innovate while maintaining the core strengths of BOSP. We’ll need to strike the right balance between new approaches and proven practices to ensure our continued success. I’m excited to be part of this journey and look forward to navigating these changes together.