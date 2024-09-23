Stanford (9 - 1 - 0, 1 - 1 - 0) at NC State (3 - 6 - 1, 0 - 2 - 0)

1st Half 2nd Half Total 🏆 Stanford 0 2 2 NC State 0 0 0

Stanford NC State Shots 15 5 Fouls 5 2 Saves 1 6

RALEIGH, N.C. – Goals from Jasmine Aikey and Maryn Wolf secured the Cardinal’s first win in ACC play, as No. 1 Stanford (9-1-0, 1-1-0) shut out NC State (3-6-1, 0-2-0) 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Aikey, who has started every match this year at center back, moved up from the defensive line to start the second half and broke a scoreless match with a goal in the 58th minute. Sophomore Joelle Jung delivered a perfect cross into the box where Aikey headed it home for her 22nd career goal.

The game-winner was the seventh of Aikey’s career.

Wolf added an insurance goal in the 79th minute, running onto a through ball from Eleanor Klinger toward the end line. The native of San Diego, California, beat NC State goalkeeper Olivia Pratapas to the near post for her second tally of the season.

Stanford controlled the run of play on Sunday afternoon, finishing with a 15-5 advantage in shots – including taking 10 shots (five on goal) in the first half. The Cardinal put eight of its 15 shots on frame, forcing Pratapas into six saves.

Senior Haley Craig was credited with just one save in the victory, but the opportunity saw her turn away a one-on-one chance from Annika Wohner in the 89th minute to ensure her sixth clean sheet of the year.

Following its first ACC road trip, the Cardinal will return home to open the home portion of the conference slate on Thursday when it welcomes Miami for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

GAME NOTES:

• Stanford and NC State were playing against one another for just the second time in program history, including the first since a 2-0 Cardinal victory at NC State on October 21, 1990.

• Including Aikey’s goal from Jung, nine players have scored a goal this year and 14 have factored into points.

• The assist was the first of Jung’s season and the fifth of her career.

• Despite dropping a 1-0 decision to Wake Forest on Thursday, Stanford is unbeaten in 45 of its last 47 matches overall.

• Stanford has posted a shutout in seven of its first 10 matches of the season and has managed a clean sheet in 27 of its last 43 contests overall.