Tara VanDerveer’s name will forever hold a special place at Stanford. In a move that underscores the indelible mark she has left on the university and college athletics, Stanford Athletics has announced that the court at Maples Pavilion, on which her women’s basketball teams won 531 games, will be known as Tara VanDerveer Court – honoring the recently retired, NCAA’s all-time winningest coach. In addition, a women’s basketball assistant coachship will bear her name as the Tara VanDerveer Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach, further cementing her legacy.

A public celebration and official unveiling of the Tara VanDerveer Court will occur in November at a Stanford women’s basketball home game. Additional details for the event will be announced closer to the start of the 2024-25 season.

The inaugural Tara VanDerveer Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach was created by a gift from Tashia and John Morgridge, MBA ’57, a couple with longstanding connections to Stanford. John Morgridge, former CEO of Cisco Systems, received his MBA at the university and taught at the Graduate School of Business. He has been a university trustee and member of the board of directors of Stanford Hospital. Tashia Morgridge, a retired special-education teacher who has supported literacy programs in schools and disadvantaged communities in California, was a member of the board of directors of Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital and 2003 recipient of Stanford’s Outstanding Achievement Award for her volunteer service to the community. In 2016, Tashia and John were awarded Stanford’s highest honor for volunteer service to Stanford, the Degree of Uncommon Woman and Man (now the Degree of Uncommon Citizen).

“We are deeply grateful for Tashia and John’s unwavering support for Stanford women’s basketball and Stanford Athletics,” said Bernard Muir, the Jaquish & Kenninger Director of Athletics. “Their commitment has already significantly impacted the program and its pursuit of excellence, both on the court and in the classroom. We are truly fortunate to have such tremendous support dedicated to this championship program.”

“We have long been admirers of Tara and are proud to support the program this way,” said the Morgridges. “Her resume is unparalleled and goes far beyond the on-court success across her nearly four decades at Stanford. Her ability to teach, educate, and mentor the women on her teams, developing true scholar-athletes and lifelong leaders, has been inspiring.”

“I would like to sincerely thank Tashia and John for their support of Stanford Athletics and this tremendous contribution,” VanDerveer said. “This endowment will go a long way to strengthening the future of Stanford women’s basketball. I have many wonderful memories of leading the women’s basketball program at Maples Pavilion. It’s an honor, and a little surreal, to know that my name will be linked to both in these ways, and I look forward to celebrating with all our fans this fall.”

“Coach VanDerveer has served as an excellent global ambassador for Stanford throughout nearly 40 years of service,” said Stanford President Richard Saller. “Her dedication to ensuring high academic and athletic standards drove our women’s basketball program to new heights. Tara represents the best of Stanford: unsurpassed excellence with deep humility. We will be pleased to name the court in her honor and hope that it serves as a constant reminder for Cardinal student-athletes of her passion, care, and grace.”

Heather Oesterle, hired by Setsuko Ishiyama Director of Women’s Basketball Kate Paye on April 25, will be the inaugural Tara VanDerveer Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach.

In 45 years as a head coach at Idaho (1978-80), Ohio State (1980-85) and Stanford (1985-95, 1996-2024), VanDerveer amassed an NCAA-record 1,216 victories. In 38 seasons at Stanford, she led the Cardinal to three NCAA championships – 1990, 1992, and 2021 – and 14 Final Fours. She announced her retirement on Tuesday, April 9.