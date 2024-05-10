Peter DeMarzo, the John G. McDonald Professor of Finance and former senior associate dean of the school, will serve as interim dean effective Aug. 1. “Peter will provide important continuity for the school during this transition, and we are grateful to him for being willing to accept this responsibility,” Stanford Provost Jenny Martinez said.

DeMarzo teaches MBA and PhD courses in corporate finance and financial modeling, and his research is in the areas of corporate finance, asset securitization, financial contracting, and regulation. He also founded and serves as faculty co-director of the Stanford LEAD Online Business Program.

Martinez and Professor Neil Malhotra will co-chair the search for the next dean, heading a search committee with GSB faculty, student, and alumni members.

The committee is beginning its work by seeking the input of members of the GSB community about the issues important to the school and the criteria that should be used to evaluate potential candidates. The search committee will be conducting outreach to groups in the GSB community in the coming weeks, and suggestions and nominations also can be emailed to the committee at deansearch@stanford.edu.