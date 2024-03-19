George Triantis, the Charles J. Meyers Professor of Law and Business, will assume the deanship of Stanford Law School on June 17. (Image credit: Andrew Brodhead)

George Triantis, the Charles J. Meyers Professor of Law and Business and a senior associate vice provost for research at Stanford, has been named dean of Stanford Law School, Provost Jenny Martinez announced today.

Triantis, who joined the Stanford faculty in 2011, writes and teaches in the fields of contracts, commercial law, and bankruptcy. He has served since 2020 as senior associate vice provost for research, where he has worked on issues of research integrity and policy, international engagements, and risk management.

He will assume his new position on June 17, 2024. He succeeds Martinez, who became Stanford provost in October 2023. Since Martinez’s appointment as provost, Professors Robert Weisberg and then Paul Brest have served as interim deans of the school.

“I’m so pleased that George will serve as the new dean of Stanford Law School,” Martinez said. “I have worked with him for several years, and I know that he has a deep commitment to making sure that every member of our diverse community feels included and can thrive. His integrity, wealth of experience at Stanford, and collaborative style of leadership will greatly benefit the students, faculty, and staff of the law school, as well as Stanford’s senior leadership team. Stanford Law School has a reputation for excellence and innovation in both research and teaching, and I know George will help the school chart an exciting path in the years to come.”

In his research, Triantis is known for his work bridging economic theory and legal practice. Among his contributions to legal scholarship, he pioneered the application of options theory to the study of contracts and commercial law and developed principles of contract design over the stages of the contract lifecycle. Some of his recent publications concern the impact of bargaining power in negotiations and contract design and the forces of disruption and innovation in transactional legal practice. Other recent work demonstrates how the U.S. bankruptcy process has become a forum for public policy decision-making across a broad range of social issues.

“I’m honored to succeed Jenny Martinez as dean and looking forward to the opportunity to serve in this role,” Triantis said. “Law and robust legal institutions play critical roles in addressing the most pressing challenges to our society, and Stanford Law School must lead in promoting vigorous and open debate in key areas of law and public policy. In doing so, it is essential that we draw from a broad pool of talented individuals who bring diverse life experiences, perspectives, and methodologies, and that we continue to build together a vibrant community in which constructive, respectful, and inclusive exchange thrives.”

“I have been fortunate to work closely with George Triantis,” said Jane Schacter, the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Law and co-chair, with former Provost Persis Drell, of the search committee for the new dean. “I have seen up close his deep commitment to the students, faculty, and staff at Stanford Law School and to building a truly inclusive, diverse, and intellectually vibrant community here. He has a naturally collaborative spirit. I very much look forward to working with him.”

“George Triantis is the consummate university citizen,” Drell said. “He has always been willing to use his considerable intellect and energy in service to Stanford. I don’t think George ever said ‘no’ when I asked for his help during my time as provost. I particularly appreciated his dedicated service as part of the Vice Provost and Dean of Research leadership team, as well as his thoughtful and wise advice on the University Budget Group.”

Prior to joining the Stanford faculty, Triantis was the Eli Goldston Professor of Law at Harvard Law School. Earlier in his career, he taught at the law schools of the universities of Chicago, Toronto, and Virginia. A past editor of the Journal of Law & Economics, Triantis is a member of the American Law Institute and of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.