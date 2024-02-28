Get to know the Papua New Guinea Sculpture Garden

The Papua New Guinea Sculpture Garden on the corner of Santa Teresa Street and Lomita Drive has been a feature in Stanford’s landscape since 1994 when 10 artists from the Sepik River region of Papua New Guinea spent four months in the oak grove chopping and chiseling wood and stone into depictions of their myths and legends. During their residency, there were musical performances at the sculpture site, a weekly lecture series on Papua New Guinea, and bark painting classes. The artists talked to the public through a translator about their craft and culture and engaged with local K-8 student visitors. They also enjoyed campus barbeques and evening music sessions with Stanford students.

Go to the web site to view the video.

Connor Lee O’Keefe & Alexandra Stergiou Narrated by Leonardo Lujan Orsini, ’21, this film by Connor Lee O’Keefe, MFA ’22, and Alexandra Stergiou, MFA ’22, is a student reflection on the Papua New Guinea Sculpture Garden.

The 10 artists selected to come to Stanford were recognized as the most accomplished master carvers in the Sepik River region. They came from six villages in the Iatmul and Kwoma societies, and for most, it was their first opportunity to work outside Papua New Guinea. Ranging in age from 27 to 74, they typically worked in trans-generational teams, combining the extensive mythic and artistic knowledge of the older men with the physical strength of the younger men.

Integral with the actual carving, the artists collaborated with Papua New Guinean landscape architect Kora Korawali, American architect Wallace Ruff, and Stanford stakeholders to develop the site plan for the garden. The goal was to reinterpret Papua New Guinean artistic and design perspectives from the two cultural groups within the new context of a Western public art environment.

After the artists completed their residency, their sculptures were secured in place, and the site plan was further developed for visitors with pathways, landscaping, lighting, and labels. The artists returned to campus in 1996 to conduct an official sunrise-to-sunset drum and dance ceremony. This Papua New Guinea tradition capped a five-day celebration of the garden’s official opening. Since then, the garden has been accessible to the public 365 days a year, with Cantor Arts Center docents offering monthly tours.

The idea for the garden came from two Papua New Guinea artists, Naui Saunambui and Yati Latai, who proposed creating an art project in the United States to Jim Mason, ’91, MA ’94, during his anthropological fieldwork on the Sepik River in 1989. Interested in continuing to engage with the people who generously supported his research, Mason returned to Stanford and began organizing and fundraising for a sculpture garden under the sponsorship of the Department of Anthropology in the School of the Humanities and Sciences. Four years later, he returned to Papua New Guinea to assemble a group of artists, including Saunambui and Latai, and escort them to the Stanford campus, where he oversaw the project to its completion.

The artists produced 40 carved posts, freestanding individual figures, garamut slit drums, and other large-scale site-specific works that are part of Cantor’s outdoor art collection. The project was an opportunity to create a dialog between the artists and the Stanford community, where students could learn about the concerns and life experiences that motivated the artists’ work, and the artists could learn about campus life and the broader Bay Area.