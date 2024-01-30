ChEM-H Building and Neurosciences Building

Among countless milestones of the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute was the opening of the ChEM-H Building and Neurosciences Building in 2019. This research complex serves as the home base for the institute and Sarafan ChEM-H. Aligning with the interdisciplinary nature of the institute’s work, the building is ideally situated between the School of Engineering, the School of Medicine, and the James H. Clark Center, with the School of Humanities and Sciences also nearby. (Image credit: Andrew Brodhead)