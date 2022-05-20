Stanford Global Studies announces the winners of annual student photo contest

A black and white photograph of a taxi ride to the Mosque of Muhammad Ali in the heart of the Citadel of Cairo is the grand prize winner of the 11th annual Stanford Global Studies (SGS)
student photo contest. Dozens of students submitted photos of their experiences outside the classroom, both here and abroad. All the winning images are on view in the International Relations and Human Rights Lounge in Encina Hall, suite 30.
The annual SGS competition offers students who have conducted international research, language study, and internships an opportunity to showcase their photography skills. The photos, taken from various vantage points in more than 20 countries around the globe, were entered into five categories: animals, people, photojournalism, the natural world, and travel. The images were judged based on their composition, technical quality, creativity, impact, and adherence to the theme.
Contest jurors chose the striking image titled
Citadel, captured by art history major Halima Ibrahim, ’24, during a trip to Egypt with her family, for the top prize out of more than 100 entries taken by undergraduate and graduate students affiliated with SGS’ 14 centers and programs.
Citadel and 10 other winning photos in different categories were unveiled at a reception for all the student photographers on May 10. See the photos in person or here in the slideshow:
Citadel was taken in Cairo, Egypt, by Halima Ibrahim, ’24, art history major and Abbasi Program in Islamic Studies affiliate. She writes, “This photo was taken during my trip to Egypt in July 2021. My parents and I took a taxi ride after visiting a museum. The hand in the photo belongs to the taxi driver. From the highway, the citadel is visible, giving the perfect view of the Muhammad Ali Mosque.”
Image credit: Halima Ibrahim
Gatekeeper was taken in Chiang Mai, Thailand, by Kate Bradley, ’23, international relations and Earth systems major. She writes, “This photograph was taken in a market near Chiang Mai, Thailand. I was visiting for a water filtration project. I took this picture because I thought the dog looked longing as she watched market goers pass her by – it is an easy characterization to empathize with. As a French bull, its personality makes it a likely gatekeeper, but the reality is that it’s the one kept within the gate, a slightly poetic inversion.”
Image credit: Kate Bradley
Elephant and a Photographer in Antelope Canyon was taken in Antelope Canyon, Arizona, by Machi Saito, MA ’22, East Asian studies master’s student. She writes, “This is a photo taken during a trip to Arizona that I took during the spring break. I visited the lower Antelope Canyon and was amazed by the view below the ground. I had seen many photos of Antelope Canyon before I visited there but seeing the view with my eyes was so different.”
Image credit: Machi Saito
Unknown Beauty of Wales was taken in Snowdonia National Park in Wales by Holly Henry, MA ’22, Latin American studies master’s student. She writes, “I visited Wales every year as a child and never explored far enough into Snowdonia to discover these incredible series of waterfalls. The water was ice cold, but the view was worth it!”
Image credit: Holly Henry
Volcanic Escape from COVID was taken on the island of Luzon in the Philippines by Holly Henry, MA ’22, Latin American studies master’s student. She writes, “When COVID was declared a pandemic in March 2020, the Philippines announced a national lockdown of all land, air, and sea transport. At this time, I was on the island of Luzon, in a small town called Donsol, which is known for its ethical research of whale sharks. I had 24 hours to book a flight to the capital if I had any hope of leaving the Philippines before international travel was restricted. As everyone scrambled to get on the last plane out, I noticed the sun rising over Mayon Volcano, an active volcano that has erupted multiple times since 2000. I couldn’t help but take a photo to capture this beauty amongst all the chaos.”
Image credit: Holly Henry
Tip Toe through the Top was taken on Alyeska Mountain in Alaska by Ziva Berkowitz Kimmel, ’24, international relations major. She writes, “What is it about this unforgiving rock that inspires us to seek its approval? We claim mountains as our own, developing and commercializing their faces. Is this mutualism? Or are we just parasites harming the mountains of our choosing? We build chairs to take us to what feels like the top of the Earth, allowing more humans than ever to climb more of a mountain than otherwise possible. I like to imagine that at the end of every ski day, when these chairs sit empty, the summit’s ghosts return, and the mountain gets to rest.”
Image credit: Ziva Berkowitz Kimmel
Defensive Display was taken at the Dish on the Stanford campus by TJ Francisco, MS ’22, Earth systems master’s student and Center for Latin American Studies affiliate. He writes, “I love seeing which reptiles and amphibians we share the campus with, and I was delighted to stumble upon this sharp-tailed snake near the Stanford Dish. The snake has rolled over to display its patterned underside as a defensive behavior. Afterward, it curled up into a tight coil, which makes it more difficult for predators to swallow.”
Image credit: TJ Francisco
The Beauty of Dust was taken in Mendoza, Argentina, by Holly Henry, MA ’22, Latin American studies master’s student. She writes, “After a day of cycling around the vineyards in Mendoza, Argentina, I stopped on the side of this dusty road to watch the sun set in the distance. As a car drove by, the clouds of dust made this photo imperfectly perfect.”
Image credit: Holly Henry
A Cat Nap in Marrakesh was taken in Marrakesh, Morocco, by Holly Henry, MA ’22, Latin American studies master’s student. She writes, “I couldn’t help but stop and fondly smile when I passed by this cat taking a nap on the seat of a motorcycle in Marrakesh. I was visiting for a few days before taking a trip to the Sahara Desert.”
Image credit: Holly Henry
Volcanic Eruption was taken on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland by Saga Helgason Morris, ’18 and MA ’22, Russian, East European, and Eurasian studies master’s student. She writes, “The photograph shows the volcanic eruption in Iceland on the Reykjanes peninsula, by Fagradalsfjall mountain. The volcanic eruption lasted from March 19 until Sept. 18, 2021. Living in Iceland at the time before coming to Stanford, I hiked up to the volcano a number of times. This photograph was taken on May 7, 2021. I captured the image as it shows the sheer power of nature through the lava explosions from the crater.”
Image credit: Saga Helgason Morris
Hello was taken in Golfito, Costa Rica, by TJ Francisco, MS ’22, Earth systems master’s student and Center for Latin American Studies affiliate. He writes, “I took this photo in February 2021 as part of my thesis investigating reptile and amphibian responses to diversification of oil palm farms in Costa Rica. Red-eyed tree frogs are incredible creatures, and they are surprisingly somewhat tolerant of altered habitats, like smallholder palm farms. Still, we found twice as many of this species in the diversified polyculture farms compared to their paired monocultures. I love the blue highlights on their hands.”
Image credit: TJ Francisco
