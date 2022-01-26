Nine named AAAS Fellows from Stanford and SLAC

Nine researchers from Stanford University and the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have been named Fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). AAAS describes their Fellows as “a distinguished cadre of scientists, engineers and innovators who have been recognized for their achievements across disciplines ranging from research, teaching and technology, to administration in academia, industry and government, to excellence in communicating and interpreting science to the public.”

Stanford’s new AAAS Fellows (from top-left) Philip Bucksbaum, Anne Charity Hudley, José Dinneny, Persis Drell, Paul Edwards, (from bottom-left) James Gross, Tony Heinz, Aharon Kapitulnik, Teri Klein and the AAAS fellowship rosette. (Image credit: Ray Renati/Carlos Nash/Will Viana/L.A. Cicero/Gabrielle Hecht/Courtesy James Gross/ Courtesy Tony Heinz/Courtesy Aharon Kapitulnik/Courtesy Teri Klein/Paula Fry/AAAS)

This year, AAAS named 564 new fellows. The nine fellows from Stanford and SLAC are:

PHILIP BUCKSBAUM – For outstanding contributions to ultrafast atomic, molecular and optical science and service to the physics and broader science community through leadership, including as president of the American Physical Society.

Bucksbaum is the Marguerite Blake Wilbur Professor of Natural Science and a professor of photon science at SLAC, and of applied physics and of physics in the School of Humanities and Sciences. He is also a member of Stanford Bio-X and Stanford PULSE Institute.

ANNE CHARITY HUDLEY – For distinguished contributions to addressing issues of social justice in linguistics and beyond, particularly in the African-American context.

Charity Hudley is a professor of education in the Graduate School of Education.

JOSÉ DINNENY – For outstanding contributions towards understanding adaptive mechanisms of root growth and commitment to educating and mentoring future scientists.

Dinneny is an associate professor of biology in the School of Humanities and Sciences and a member of Stanford Bio-X.

PERSIS DRELL – For distinguished contributions to particle physics and exemplary leadership in the evolution of U.S. national laboratory research.

Drell is Provost of Stanford, the James and Anna Marie Spilker Professor, and a professor of materials science in the School of Engineering, and of physics in the School of Humanities and Sciences. She is also former dean of the School of Engineering and the former director of SLAC.

PAUL EDWARDS – For distinguished contributions to history of science, particularly history of environmental security and information infrastructures, and for public contributions to the understanding of climate change.

Edwards is the director of the Program on Science, Technology & Society in the School of Humanities and Sciences and the William J. Perry Fellow in International Security at the Center for International Security and Cooperation in the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

JAMES GROSS – For distinguished contributions to the study of emotion, and, in particular, for establishing the study of emotion regulation in individual, interpersonal and intergroup contexts.

Gross is the Ernest R. Hilgard Professor of Psychology and director of the Stanford Psychophysiology Laboratory. He is also a member of Stanford Bio-X, the Cardiovascular Institute, the Maternal & Child Health Research Institute (MCHRI) and the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute.

TONY HEINZ – For distinguished contributions to the field of surface physics, particularly for his elucidation of the optical properties of monolayers and atomically thin materials at the limits of space and time.

Heinz is a professor of applied physics and of photon science at Stanford and SLAC. He is also the Associate Laboratory Director for Energy Sciences and a principal investigator with the Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences (SIMES) at SLAC.

AHARON KAPITULNIK – For distinguished contributions to the field of experimental condensed matter physics.

Kapitulnik is the Theodore and Sydney Rosenberg Professor of Applied Physics and a professor of physics in the School of Humanities and Sciences. He is also a principal investigator with SIMES.

TERI KLEIN – For development, implementation and leadership of the PharmGKB resource, a database providing information about how human genetic variation affects response to medications.

Klein is a professor (research) of biomedical data science and of medicine – biomedical informatics research in the School of Medicine. She is also a member of the Maternal & Child Health Research Institute (MCHRI).