Second cohort of CZ Biohub Investigators includes 33 Stanford faculty

The second cohort of Chan Zuckerberg (CZ) Biohub Investigators includes 33 Stanford faculty members, each of whom will receive $1 million in unrestricted funds over the next five years to undertake creative and innovative research to help solve some of the biggest challenges in biomedicine.

The CZ Biohub is a Bay Area research collaboration between Stanford University, UC Berkeley and UCSF that aims to better understand the fundamentals of disease and develop new technologies that could lead to more actionable diagnostics and effective therapies. (Image credit: Courtesy CZ Biohub)

Another 53 faculty members from University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), and the University of California, Berkeley, also received awards as part of the CZ Biohub Investigators Program.

“The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub extends the reach and impact of biomedical research and empowers scholars to take on the toughest challenges in human health,” Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said in an announcement. “I am delighted for these talented Stanford faculty members, who will have the opportunity to pursue their boldest, most visionary ideas within this community of dedicated scholars.”

The CZ Biohub is a Bay Area research collaboration between Stanford University, UC Berkeley and UCSF. The Biohub aims to better understand the fundamentals of disease and develop new technologies that could lead to more actionable diagnostics and effective therapies.

The new awardees were chosen from nearly 700 applicants through a competitive process judged by nationally recognized external reviewers and a blue-ribbon Selection Advisory Committee. They represent a diverse range of disciplines, including basic biological sciences, clinical biomedical sciences, physics, chemistry, engineering, computer and data sciences, mathematics, statistics and public health.

“These new Investigators will pursue the ideas that excite them most and address scientific questions they consider fundamental,” said Joe DeRisi, president of CZ Biohub.

To accelerate scientific discovery, Investigators must upload all manuscripts on which they are a corresponding author to open-access preprint servers upon submission to a peer-reviewed journal.

While some of the awardees are members of the first cohort of CZ Biohub Investigators, most are brand new to the Investigator Program. Given that a fundamental goal of the program is to build and sustain a community for fostering collaboration and inspiring visionary, innovative ideas, all former Investigators and current Investigators, whose awards are ending soon, will remain integral members of the CZ Biohub community as alumni.

View the full list of new CZ Biohub Investigators.