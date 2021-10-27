Since fall 2016, Stanford has offered Beyond Sex Ed, a mandatory educational program for incoming first-year students and undergraduate transfers. This year, the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Education (SHARE) Office has launched Above & Beyond Sex Ed, a set of programs specifically designed for sophomores and juniors and seniors.

SHARE Education Team Above & Beyond Sex Ed and The PEERs are two new educational programs at Stanford related to forming healthy relationships and preventing sexual violence.

The Associated Students of Stanford University (ASSU) passed a resolution last year to support mandatory sexual violence prevention education for all four years of the undergraduate experience. Prior to this year, participation by sophomores, juniors and seniors in sexual violence prevention programs was optional. The SHARE Title IX Advisory Subcouncil for Prevention Education approved the resolution in March 2021 and it was supported by the provost.

Students have collaborated with the SHARE Office to create the Beyond Sex Ed programs, which are designed to develop sexual citizenship as individuals and as a community. The goal is for undergraduates to have an educational experience promoting healthy sexuality and relationships that build on previous programming. This year, the program for juniors and seniors is the same; in the future, they will be distinct.

Sexual citizenship: Every individual has the right to choose their own sexual experience no matter their gender, race, color, class, age, physical appearance, sexual orientation, past experiences or other status.

Sophomores will participate with their dormmates in Above & Beyond Sex Ed. The program provides students with tools to support them in expressing themselves and communicating with others. The program concludes with four personal stories from fellow students about sexuality and relationships.

For juniors and seniors, the program will be delivered online, however, students are encouraged to have follow-up discussions with roommates, team members and/or fellow student organization members.

“Ultimately, we want to help students develop positive sexuality and put an end to the inequities that result in sexual and relationship violence, stalking, gender discrimination and sexual harassment,” said Carly Flanery, director of prevention education for students.

The PEERs Program

In addition to Above & Beyond Sex Ed, the SHARE Office launched The PEERs program (Prevent, Educate, Empower, Refer) this year.

The PEERs are paid student educators who are trained to educate fellow students on substance use, sexual citizenship and health promotion in partnership with SUPER (Office of Substance Use Programs, Education & Resources) and the support of Well-Being at Stanford. Recognizing these topics do not exist within a vacuum, the program promotes an integrated model of health and well-being. Twenty-five students participated in the training earlier this month.

The work of SHARE education team

The SHARE education team develops and contributes to a wide range of programs, projects and events. Annual events supported by the SHARE Office include Take Back the Night and Denim Day.

The education team also offers workshops and other trainings for groups across the campus. Topics include:

Sexual violence

Relationship violence

Stalking

Sexual harassment

Gender-based discrimination

Upstander intervention

Understanding consent

Healthy masculinity

Intersectionality, systems of oppression and sexual violence

Positive sexuality

Healthy relationships

For more information on educational programs and events, visit the SHARE education team website.

For a quick overview of the programs and services offered by Stanford’s SHARE Title IX Office watch this video.