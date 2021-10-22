Eight faculty members have been appointed or reappointed as 2021 Bass University Fellows for their extraordinary contributions to undergraduate education.

Top row from left to right: Nicole Ardoin, Paul Graham Fisher, Sarah Heilshorn, Ross Schachter. Bottom row: Adrian Daub, Allison Okamura, Tomás Jiménez, Lynn Hildemann. (Image credit: Ardoin / Courtesy Stanford Earth; Fisher / Stanford University; Heilshorn / Avery Krieger; Schachter / Courtesy Ross Schachter; Daub / Cynthia Newberry; Okamura / Courtesy Allison Okamura; Jiménez / Linda A. Cicero; Hildemann / Courtesy Lynn Hildemann)

Provost Persis Drell announced this year’s Bass Fellow appointees – who begin their five-year terms in the 2021-22 academic year – during the Faculty Senate meeting on Thursday.

Bass Fellows are invited to join the Bass Council of Fellows, which meets twice annually and advises the vice provost for undergraduate education on a range of issues.

The Bass University Fellows in Undergraduate Education Program was established in 2001 and named in honor of Anne T. Bass, MLA ’07, and Robert M. Bass, MBA ’74, who provided matching funds to launch it. Each appointment is named in honor of donors who made significant gifts to the Stanford Endowment for Undergraduate Education during The Campaign for Undergraduate Education, which ended in 2005.

Once a faculty member rotates out of their individual fellow appointments, they become Bass University Fellows in Undergraduate Education in perpetuity.

The Bass University Fellows Program is one of several annual awards for effective teaching at the university and school levels and by student groups. Visit the Teaching Commons website for a full list of Stanford teaching awards.

New and reappointed Bass Fellows

Nicole Ardoin, associate professor of education in the Graduate School of Education and senior fellow at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment, was appointed the Barbara and Buzz McCoy University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Adrian Daub, professor of German studies and of comparative literature in the School of Humanities and Sciences, was appointed the Thomas W. and Susan B. Ford University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Paul Fisher, the Beirne Family Professor in Pediatric Neuro-Oncology, professor of pediatrics and, by courtesy, of neurosurgery and of epidemiology and population health in the School of Medicine, was reappointed the Dunlevie Family University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Sarah Heilshorn, professor of materials science and engineering and, by courtesy, of bioengineering and of chemical engineering in the School of Engineering, was reappointed the William R. and Gretchen B. Kimball University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Lynn Hildemann, professor of civil and environmental engineering in the School of Engineering, was appointed the Gerhard Casper University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Tomás Jiménez, professor of sociology in the School of Humanities and Sciences, was appointed the Robert and Ruth Halperin University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Allison Okamura, professor of mechanical engineering and, by courtesy, of computer science in the School of Engineering, was reappointed the Duca Family University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.

Ross Shachter, associate professor of management science and engineering in the School of Engineering, was appointed the John A. and Cynthia Fry Gunn University Fellow in Undergraduate Education.