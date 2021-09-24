15 Stanford graduate students named Siebel Scholars

Fifteen Stanford graduate students have been honored with Siebel Scholar awards presented by the Siebel Foundation in Redwood City.

The five MBA students recognized as 2022 Siebel Scholars, from left to right, Christopher Stromeyer, Even Mendez, Caroline Sohr, Andrew Hanna and Marcia Austin. (Image credit: Photos courtesy of Siebel Scholars)

Since 2000, the Siebel Scholar award has recognized exceptional graduate students at leading schools of business, computer science and bioengineering.

Siebel Scholars are chosen by the deans of their respective schools based on outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated leadership. Each receives a $35,000 award for the final year of graduate study. Through the program, scholars are expected to influence the future through technology, policy and economic and social decision-making.

The 2022 Stanford Siebel Scholars are:

Ruth-Ann Armstrong, School of Engineering, Computer Science

Marcia Austin, Graduate School of Business

Andrew Hanna, Graduate School of Business

Moo Jin Kim, School of Engineering, Computer Science

Louai Labanieh, School of Engineering and School of Medicine, Bioengineering

Sarah Lensch, School of Engineering and School of Medicine, Bioengineering

Bauer LeSavage, School of Engineering and School of Medicine, Bioengineering

Siyun Li, School of Engineering, Computer Science

Henry Mellsop, School of Engineering, Computer Science

Evan Mendez, Graduate School of Business

Misha Raffiee, School of Engineering and School of Medicine, Bioengineering

Camilo Ruiz, School of Engineering and School of Medicine, Bioengineering

Caroline Sohr, Graduate School of Business

Christopher Stromeyer, Graduate School of Business

Vinh Ton, School of Engineering, Computer Science

The Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation, a nonprofit, public benefit corporation, was established as a private foundation in 1996. Its mission is to foster programs and organizations that improve the quality of life, environment and education of its community members. The Siebel Foundation funds projects to support education, the homeless and underprivileged, public health, research and development around the world.