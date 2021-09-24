15 Stanford graduate students named Siebel Scholars
Fifteen Stanford graduate students have been honored with Siebel Scholar awards presented by the Siebel Foundation in Redwood City.
Since 2000, the Siebel Scholar award has recognized exceptional graduate students at leading schools of business, computer science and bioengineering.
Siebel Scholars are chosen by the deans of their respective schools based on outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated leadership. Each receives a $35,000 award for the final year of graduate study. Through the program, scholars are expected to influence the future through technology, policy and economic and social decision-making.
The 2022 Stanford Siebel Scholars are:
Ruth-Ann Armstrong, School of Engineering, Computer Science
Marcia Austin, Graduate School of Business
Andrew Hanna, Graduate School of Business
Moo Jin Kim, School of Engineering, Computer Science
Louai Labanieh, School of Engineering and School of Medicine, Bioengineering
Sarah Lensch, School of Engineering and School of Medicine, Bioengineering
Bauer LeSavage, School of Engineering and School of Medicine, Bioengineering
Siyun Li, School of Engineering, Computer Science
Henry Mellsop, School of Engineering, Computer Science
Evan Mendez, Graduate School of Business
Misha Raffiee, School of Engineering and School of Medicine, Bioengineering
Camilo Ruiz, School of Engineering and School of Medicine, Bioengineering
Caroline Sohr, Graduate School of Business
Christopher Stromeyer, Graduate School of Business
Vinh Ton, School of Engineering, Computer Science
The Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation, a nonprofit, public benefit corporation, was established as a private foundation in 1996. Its mission is to foster programs and organizations that improve the quality of life, environment and education of its community members. The Siebel Foundation funds projects to support education, the homeless and underprivileged, public health, research and development around the world.