Meet Stanford’s 2023 fall quarter guest artists
Dozens of musicians, writers, and visual artists are on campus this fall sharing their work and providing insights into their process.
Stanford Live taps into the zeitgeist of the season and the new academic year with its programming theme of reflection and reinvention. Not only is Stanford Live inviting artists to reinvent stories we know well in the coming months, but many other organizations are also hosting artists digging into related themes. Whether you want to revel in memories or use the past to imagine the future, a host of visiting artists are on campus to support your path through the first months of the academic year.
Fall highlights that delve into reflection and reinvention include:
- Preeminent Chinese opera actor Wei Hai Min guest lectures on Oct. 26 about her career as an innovator and a cross-cultural ambassador, as well as an inheritor of a great Chinese tradition, jingju, the all-male operatic theater experience incorporating music, dance, and acrobatics developed in Beijing in the late 18th century.
- Manuel Cinema’s version of the classic gothic tale Frankenstein on Nov. 4 and 5 in Bing Concert Hall combines shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques, sound effects, and live music to stitch together the classic tale of Frankenstein with the biography of the novel’s author, Mary Shelley, to create an unexpected story about the beauty and horror of creation.
- Moby Dick; or, The Whale on Nov. 8 by filmmaker and visual artist Wu Tsang and the collective Moved by the Motion is a feature-length, silent-film telling of Herman Melville’s great American novel with original music performed live by the New Century Chamber Orchestra in Bing Concert Hall.
- Akram Khan’s Jungle Book on Dec. 2 and 3 in Memorial Auditorium is a new dance-theater production based on the original story of Rudyard Kipling’s much-loved family classic with Khan and his team reinventing the journey of Mowgli through the eyes of a climate refugee.
Read on for the complete list of fall guest artists.
2023 fall quarter guest artists
AMERICAN MODERN OPERA COMPANY
American Modern Opera Company’s production of contemporary composer John Adams’ El Niño: Nativity Reconsidered with libretto by Peter Sellars and concept by Julia Bullock is a chamber music arrangement created and conducted by Christian Reif and was first performed at The Met Cloisters in 2018 in the beautiful San Martín at Fuentidueña chapel.
Performance Dec. 13
Hosted by Stanford Live
AVETT BROTHERS
The Avett Brothers are an American folk-rock band from North Carolina, consisting of brothers Scott and Seth Avett and Bob Crawford. The band is known for its unique blend of bluegrass, country, punk, pop melodies, folk, rock and honky-tonk. Their music often features banjo, acoustic guitar, electric bass guitar and mandolin.
Concert Sept. 24
Hosted by Goldenvoice, Stanford Live
EMANUEL AX
With an impressively precise attunement to each piece he plays, Grammy Award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax is a powerhouse. His ability to bring audiences both levity and potent power points to the warm strength he carries as a musician. A Sony Classical exclusive recording artist since 1987, Ax has been crafting perfectly balanced and deeply impactful performances for decades, this one will be no exception.
Concert Oct. 8
Hosted by Stanford Live
CARMEN BOULLOSA
Carmen Boullosa is one of Mexico’s leading novelists, poets, and playwrights. She has published over a dozen novels, three of which have been published by Deep Vellum in English translation. Boullosa has received numerous prizes and honors, including a Guggenheim fellowship. She is a distinguished lecturer at Macaulay Honors College of CUNY.
Talk Oct. 6
Hosted by Center for Latin American Studies, Division of Literatures, Cultures, and Languages, Stanford Humanities Center, Department of Iberian and Latin American Cultures
IVO BYSTŘIČAN
Ivo Bystřičan is Czech documentary director, dramaturg, screenwriter, and producer. His work focuses on social and environmental topics with a sociological accent. Invisible Landscapes is his latest film as a part of the multidisciplinary project Future Landscapes.
Screening and conversation Nov. 13
Hosted by Center for Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies, Department of Art and Art History, Department of English, Film and Media Studies
CARMINHO
The daughter of esteemed fadista Teresa Siqueira, Carminho is steeped in the soul-baring tradition, but she’s honing a palette that embraces influences from the far-flung Lusophone world, particularly Brazil, Angola, and Cape Verde.
Concert Oct. 12
Hosted by Stanford Live
CHANTICLEER
It wouldn’t be the holidays without Chanticleer at Memorial Church. San Francisco’s treasured men’s vocal ensemble creates a new Christmas program each year, activating the church’s gorgeous acoustics to create a feeling of community and serene beauty.
Concert Dec. 14
Hosted by Stanford Live
LINDA CONNOR
Linda Connor is an internationally renowned photographer who taught in the San Francisco Art Institute’s Photography Department from 1969 until its closure in 2022. In 2002, she founded the nonprofit organization PhotoAlliance, where she continues to actively engage with their programs.
Conversation Oct. 13
Hosted by Bill Lane Center for the American West
DAVINA AND THE VAGABONDS
Davina and the Vagabonds have an unforgettable sound, merging vocals that are both charming and tactful with brilliant jazz instrumentation. In A Vagabond Holiday, this internationally renowned quintet shares an energetically soulful celebration full of holiday cheer.
Concert Dec. 10
Hosted by Stanford Live
IVAN DECKER
Ivan Decker is an award-winning stand-up comedian and writer known for his sharp, polished, and multi-layered observational comedy. He is originally from Vancouver but is now based in Los Angeles.
Performance Sept. 28
Hosted by Stanford Live
DIOR QUARTET
Joined together from Israel, Korea-Canada, Saint Lucia, and the U.S., the Dior String Quartet is the quartet-in-residence at the Glenn Gould School, Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto. The repertoire and projects they pursue intersect with their multicultural backgrounds and moral values, as they seek to explore the immigrant experience through art.
Concert Nov. 10
Hosted by Department of Music
FRICTION QUARTET
San Francisco-based Friction Quartet is dedicated to modernizing the chamber music experience and expanding the string quartet repertoire. The quartet achieves its mission by commissioning cutting-edge composers, curating imaginative concert programs, collaborating with diverse artists, and engaging in interactive educational outreach. Friction Quartet’s campus concert features eight original works by Stanford undergraduate composition students.
Concert Nov. 3
Hosted by Department of Music
RHIANNON GIDDENS
American Railroad highlights the cultural diffusion and collaboration that resulted as African American, Chinese, Irish, and Native American communities made vital contributions to the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad. Under the leadership of artistic director Rhiannon Giddens, the Grammy Award-winning Silkroad Ensemble recontextualizes the railroad through the sounds of the worlds that collided through its creation.
Concert Nov. 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
RL GRIME
RL Grime first came to prominence as a New York-based teenager delivering viral remixes of Chief Keef’s “Love Sosa” and Kanye West’s “Mercy.” He has distinguished himself as an innovator in music, delicately treading the line between mainstream and independent sound, the underground and the accessible, popular music and artistry.
Concert Oct. 27
Hosted by Goldenvoice, Stanford Live
JENNIFER GROTZ
Jennifer Grotz is the author of four books of poetry, most recently Still Falling (Graywolf Press, 2023). Also a translator from the French and Polish, her newest translation is Everything I Don’t Know, the selected poems of Jerzy Ficowski, co-translated from the Polish with Piotr Sommer (World Poetry, 2021). The recipient of a Rona Jaffe Foundation Writers’ Award, Grotz has also received fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Guggenheim Foundation. Director of the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conferences, she teaches at the University of Rochester.
Reading Nov. 15
Hosted by Creative Writing Program
ROY HAGE
Operatic tenor Roy Hage (Stanford MBA ’23) presents Finding My Voice, a multimedia exploration of his consistently tensioned background, seamlessly blending East and West, merging his American home and Middle Eastern heritage into an awe-inspiring performance.
Performance Nov. 11
Hosted by Stanford Live
AYELET GUNDAR-GOSHEN
Award-winning Israeli author Ayelet Gundar-Goshen discusses her newest novel, The Wolf Hunt, a timely exploration of the fault lines in a community, a school, and a family, as an Israeli mother begins to suspect her teenage son of committing a terrible hate crime.
Conversation Oct. 24
Hosted by Taube Center for Jewish Studies
HIROMI
Ever since the 2003 release of her debut Another Mind, Hiromi has electrified audiences with a creative energy that encompasses and eclipses the boundaries of jazz, classical, and pop, taking improvisation and composition to new heights of complexity and sophistication. Her new project, “Sonicwonder,” is an electrified four-piece band with heavy groove, featuring Adam O’Farrill on trumpet, Hadrien Feraud on bass, and Gene Coye on drums.
Concert Oct. 11
Hosted by Stanford Live
CATHY PARK HONG
Cathy Park Hong is the author of three collections of poetry, the first of which, Dance Dance Revolution, was selected for the Barnard Women Poets Prize by Adrienne Rich. Her book of essays Minor Feelings was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. She teaches at the University of California, Berkeley, and serves as the poetry editor for New Republic.
Conversation Nov. 2
Hosted by Stanford Public Humanities, The Changing Human Experience
ELI & KHALIL JACOBS-FANTUZZI
Documentary filmmakers Eli and Khalil Jacobs-Fantuzzi bring their film We Still Here/Nos Tenemos to campus with youth activists from Comerío, Puerto Rico, where they worked to navigate change in the aftermath of Hurricane María.
Screening and conversation Oct. 12
Hosted by El Centro Chicano
JOE RUSSO'S ALMOST DEAD
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead returns to Frost for their 2023 tour. The Grateful Dead played at Frost 14 times in the 1980s, and it is fitting that their tribute band continues the tradition.
Concert Oct. 13
Hosted by Goldenvoice, Stanford Live
JUNCTION TRIO
Junction Trio combines the talents of violinist Stefan Jackiw, cellist Jay Campbell, and pianist/composer Conrad Tao, each of whom have been celebrated as soloists performing around the world.
Concert Oct. 29
Hosted by Stanford Live
ROB KAPILOW
Hear and think about some of the most beloved and celebrated Christmas songs in a whole new way with composer, conductor, and music commentator Rob Kapilow. He tells the surprising stories behind your favorite holiday songs, including “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “Silver Bells” – all written by Jewish composers. The story of how this came to be is a remarkable tale of immigrant outsiders who rejected their parents’ European pasts, embraced Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, and Hollywood, and began to write the soundtrack to America’s dreams.
Performance Dec. 9
Hosted by Stanford Live
AKRAM KHAN
In Akram Khan’s new dance-theater production based on the original story of Rudyard Kipling’s much-loved family classic, Jungle Book, Khan and his team reinvent the journey of Mowgli through the eyes of a climate refugee. Co-commissioned by Stanford Live.
Performances Dec. 2 & 3
Hosted by Stanford Live
BARBARA KINGSOLVER
Barbara Kingsolver is a novelist, essayist, and poet. She is the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Demon Copperhead, a contemporary retelling of David Copperfield set in Appalachia at the onset of the opioid epidemic. Her bestselling works include The Lacuna, The Poisonwood Bible, The Bean Trees, and Animal, Vegetable, Miracle. She was awarded the National Humanities Medal, the highest honor given by the U.S. government for service through the arts, as well as the Dayton Literary Peace Prize for the body of her work. Kingsolver’s books have been translated into more than 30 languages, and have been adopted into the core literature curriculum in high schools and colleges throughout the nation.
Conversation Oct. 14
Hosted by Graduate School of Education
ENSEMBLE KUJOYAMA
The members of the Ensemble Kujoyama were first brought together in 2010 for a residency at the Villa Kujoyama in Kyoto. They regrouped in 2015 and founded the ensemble, which has since received praise for its high standard and brilliant interpretations. Devoted to the interpretation of new music, the members of the ensemble are active in Japan and abroad, performing not only with the ensemble but also as soloists.
Concert Oct. 12 & 14
Hosted by Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, Department of Music
LADAMA
LADAMA is a group of four women, virtuosic musicians, composers, and educators – Lara Klaus, Daniela Serna, Mafer Bandola, and Sara Lucas – from different countries and cultures of the Americas, who are sisters in song, rhythm, and spirit. Harnessing music from their respective countries of origin, Brazil, Colombia, Venezuela, and the U.S., the group utilizes traditional and non-traditional instruments from across the Americas but with a modern twist to write and produce Latin Alternative music.
Concert Sept. 29
Hosted by Stanford Live
STORM LARGE
Storm Large’s Holiday Ordeal is a night of music, gags, and gifts, with songs ranging from “2000 Miles,” “Hallelujah,” and “Sock It to Me Santa” to the greatest holiday song never written for the holidays, “Somebody to Love.”
Concerts Dec. 8 & 9
Hosted by Stanford Live
TERRY LONGSHORE
Terry Longshore is a percussionist whose genre-crossing work exhibits the artistry of the concert stage, the spontaneity of jazz, and the energy of a rock club. Based in Ashland, Oregon, he maintains an energetic career as a performer, composer, and educator.
Concert Nov. 14
Hosted by Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, Department of Music
LIONEL LOUEKE
A long-awaited collaboration between Grammy-nominated vocalist Gretchen Parlato and acclaimed guitarist Lionel Loueke, Lean In tells the story of 20 years of connection, inspiration, and friendship between two musical soulmates.
Concert Oct. 14
Hosted by Stanford Live
MANUAL CINEMA
The Chicago-based performance collective Manual Cinema imaginatively combines shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques, sound effects, and live music in haunting shows like nothing else. The performance collective stitches together the classic tale of Frankenstein with the biography of the original novel’s author, Mary Shelley, to create an unexpected story about the beauty and horror of creation. The real-life and fictional narratives of Shelley, Victor Frankenstein, and Frankenstein’s monster expose how family, community, and education shape personhood – or destroy it by their absence.
Performances Nov. 4 & 5
Hosted by Stanford Live
GREGORY MAQOMA
South African choreographer Gregory Maqoma is a curatorial visionary who merges movement, theater, dance, visuals, and music with a sense of pulse and breath. Featuring four soloists and an onstage a cappella chorus, Maqoma’s new work, Broken Chord, tells the story of a South African-based chorus whose tour through North America and England in the late 19th century was marred by the realities of racism. Co-commissioned by Stanford Live, the piece concretizes the burden of the white gaze and what it feels like to move beyond the constricting box it constructs.
Performance Oct. 26
Hosted by Stanford Live
SABELO MLANGENI
Sabelo Mlangeni is a South African photographer who captures the complex cultural identities found within contemporary South African society through intimate photographs that draw out the inherent beauty in the ordinary.
Fall residency
Hosted by Center for African Studies, Department of History
MOVED BY THE MOTION
Award-winning filmmaker and visual artist Wu Tsang and the collective Moved by the Motion embark upon a feature-length, silent-film telling of Herman Melville’s great American novel, Moby Dick. The film includes original music composed by Caroline Shaw and Andrew Yee with Asma Maroof, performed live by the New Century Chamber Orchestra.
Performance Nov. 8
Hosted by Stanford Live
GENNAROSE NETHERCOTT
Poet, novelist, folklorist, and puppeteer GennaRose Nethercott, author of the critically acclaimed Thistlefoot (Knopf, 2022), joins Gabriella Safran, the Eva Chernov Lokey Professor in Jewish Studies, for a conversation about the book, Jewish folklore, and Jewish American fiction.
Conversation Oct. 10
Hosted by Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity, Creative Writing Program, Taube Center for Jewish Studies
NEW CENTURY CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
Award-winning filmmaker and visual artist Wu Tsang and the collective Moved by the Motion embark upon a feature-length, silent-film telling of Herman Melville’s great American novel, Moby Dick. The film includes original music composed by Caroline Shaw and Andrew Yee with Asma Maroof, performed live by the New Century Chamber Orchestra.
Performance Nov. 8
Hosted by Stanford Live
GABI NGCOBO
Gabi Ngcobo is an artist and educator who currently works as a curatorial director of the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria. Since the early 2000s Ngcobo has been engaged in collaborative artistic, curatorial, and educational projects in South Africa and on an international scope.
Lecture Nov. 14
Hosted by Cantor Arts Center
LIZZIE NO
Singer, songwriter, and harpist Lizzie No (Stanford BA ’13) is an artist gaining worldwide acclaim and pioneering the use of her instrument in contemporary folk music. The daughter of a church organist, the artist born Lizzie Quinlan was encouraged to take up an instrument as a child, and being a creative soul who immediately sought the most outlandish and unlikely option available, picked the harp – an instrument she has been devoted to since age 10.
Concert Oct. 21
Hosted by Stanford Live
GRETCHEN PARLATO
A long-awaited collaboration between Grammy-nominated vocalist Gretchen Parlato and acclaimed guitarist Lionel Loueke, Lean In tells the story of 20 years of connection, inspiration, and friendship between two musical soulmates.
Concert Oct. 14
Hosted by Stanford Live
PENINSULA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
The Peninsula Symphony Orchestra is joined by the Stanford Symphony Chorus for A Beethoven Celebration!
Concerts Nov. 17 & 18
Hosted by Department of Music, Stanford Live
PHILHARMONIA BAROQUE ORCHESTRA
For the fall concert, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra showcases Handel’s music for the stage, always recognizable by its emotional clarity, and at the heart of the evening place a duo of compositions exploring the creation story by two of today’s most powerful musical voices: Errollyn Wallen and PBO’s composer-in-residence Tarik O’Regan. For the holiday concert, be inspired, transported, and uplifted in a journey through no less than 600 years of music celebrating Christmas, including a new piece by Roderick Williams, written especially for the occasion.
Concert Oct. 18
Concert Dec. 8
Hosted by Stanford Live
ISAIAH PHILLIPS
Isaiah Phillips is a hip-hop artist whose work focuses on coping with loss and striving for self-actualization as a Black man in America.
2023-24 residency
Hosted by Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity, Institute for Diversity in the Arts
RODRIGO REYES
Rodrigo Reyes is a filmmaker who is deeply grounded in his immigrant identity. He uses striking imagery to portray the contradictory nature of our shared world while revealing the potential for transformative change.
2023-24 residency
Hosted by Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity, Institute for Diversity in the Arts
SARAH ROSALENA
Sarah Rosalena has built a reputation for her seductive hybrid creations, which are rooted in indigenous cosmologies and are re-interpreted through such digital tools as weaving software and 3D printing.
Fall residency
Hosted by Stanford Arts Institute, Institute for Human-Centered AI
SANKAI JUKU
The world-renowned Butoh dance troupe Sankai Juku is known for their elegance, refinement, and emotional depth.
Performance Oct. 7
Hosted by Stanford Live
SCHALLFELD ENSEMBLE
As part of their 2023 fall residency with the Department of Music, the Schallfeld Ensemble performs new works by Stanford graduate composers Tatiana Catanzaro, Kimia Koochakzadeh-Yazdi, Mike Mulshine, Seán Ó Dálaigh, and Julie Zhu.
Concert Sept. 28
Hosted by Department of Music
MARYAM SEPEHRI
Maryam Sepehri is an award-winning Iranian American documentary filmmaker. Her latest documentary, Alborz: We Climb Mountains, is about an American Presbyterian missionary institution in Tehran.
Screening and conversation Oct. 24
Hosted by Hamid and Christina Moghadam Program in Iranian Studies
ERIKA CHONG SHUCH
Erika Chong Shuch is a choreographer, director, and performance maker whose work spans experimental performance and social practice and produces unexpected forms of audience engagement.
Fall residency
Hosted by Department of Theater and Performance Studies
SILKROAD ENSEMBLE
American Railroad highlights the cultural diffusion and collaboration that resulted as African American, Chinese, Irish, and Native American communities made vital contributions to the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad. Under the leadership of artistic director Rhiannon Giddens, the Grammy Award-winning Silkroad Ensemble recontextualizes the railroad through the sounds of the worlds that collided through its creation.
Concert Nov. 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
NANO STERN
Chilean songwriter Nano Stern commemorates the 50th anniversary of Chile’s coup d’etat by performing the songs of legendary Chilean folk singer and slain political activist Victor Jara, whose music and poetry marked the spirit of his day.
Concert Oct. 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
BILLIE STRINGS
Michigan-born and now Nashville-based Billy Strings is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician who shares a personal and honest perspective through his songwriting while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music, and more.
Concerts Oct. 6 & 7
Hosted by Goldenvoice, Stanford Live
JOHN SUMMIT
Hailing from a city steeped in house culture, Chicago’s John Summit has quickly become the hottest name in dance music worldwide. His feel-good floor-fillers take the pumping grooves of his hometown’s classic house music, add a healthy dose of melody, and top it all off with 2020s studio polish.
Concert Nov. 3
Hosted by Goldenvoice, Stanford Live
TEREZA SWADOSCHOVÁ
Tereza Swadoschová is a Czech producer and programmer. Her work engages with science, using art as a primary tool, and emphasizes social and environmental themes. Future Landscapes, her latest project, delves into the insights that sound can provide about our future. This is represented through documentaries, a podcast series, a music album, and artistic interpretations of rituals.
Screening and conversation Nov. 13
Hosted by Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies, Department of Art and Art History, Department of English, Film and Media Studies
KENNETH TAM
Kenneth Tam works with video, sculpture, installation, movement, performance, and photography. Taking an interdisciplinary approach, he examines themes including the performance of masculinity, the transformative potential of ritual, and expressions of intimacy within groups. Tam often implicates the male body in his projects, using humor and pathos to reveal the performative and unstable nature of identity, and creates situations that foreground tenderness and vulnerability within unlikely settings.
Conversation Nov. 10
Hosted by Cantor Arts Center
LAVA THOMAS
Lava Thomas tackles issues of race, gender, representation, and memorialization through a multidisciplinary practice that spans drawing, sculpture, video, monument building, and site-specific installations. Drawing from her family’s Southern roots, current and historical socio-political events, intersectional feminism, and African American protest and devotional traditions, Thomas’ practice centers ideas that amplify visibility, healing, and empowerment in the face of erasure, trauma, and oppression.
Lecture Nov. 2
Hosted by Departent of Art and Art History
WU TSANG
Award-winning filmmaker and visual artist Wu Tsang and the collective Moved by the Motion embark upon a feature-length, silent-film telling of Herman Melville’s great American novel, Moby Dick. The film includes original music composed by Caroline Shaw and Andrew Yee with Asma Maroof, performed live by the New Century Chamber Orchestra.
Performance Nov. 8
Hosted by Stanford Live
MIKE VECCHIONE
Mike Vecchione is a New York City-based comedian who has been performing in the city and across the country for more than 20 years. A former special education teacher, Vecchione got his start in Philadelphia before moving to the Big Apple, where he has gained the respect of the industry, comedy clubs, and his fellow comedians.
Performance Nov. 10
Hosted by Stanford Live
LEWIS WATTS
Lewis Watts is professor emeritus of art at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a photographer, archivist, and collector of visual history. His research and artwork centers around the “cultural landscape,” primarily in communities in the African diaspora.
Conversation Nov. 1
Hosted by Anderson Collection at Stanford University, Center for African Studies, History Department, Office of the Vice President for the Arts
WEI HAI MIN
Wei Hai Min is universally considered to be the preeminent Chinese Opera actress and singer in the Sinophone world. Wei has won numerous awards and accolades, most notably the Plum Blossom Award, the highest honor for traditional Chinese theater in China, the National Award for Arts in Taiwan, the Global Chinese Culture Art Contribution Award, and the Outstanding Asian Artist Prize from the Society of Chinese American Culture and Arts. A household name and cultural ambassador, Wei is considered to be a national treasure and a major force in revolutionizing Chinese Opera globally.
Lecture Oct. 26
Hosted by Department of Theater and Performance Studies
BOBBY WEIR & WOLF BROS
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros set out performing the expansive catalog of the Grateful Dead, Weir’s solo albums, and more. Weir is a founding member of the legendary Grateful Dead and Dead & Company and is one of rock’s finest, most distinctive rhythm guitarists and singers. Weir and the Wolfpack will be joined by the Stanford Symphony Orchestra on the Frost Amphitheater stage.
Concert Oct. 29
Hosted by Goldenvoice, Stanford Live
JENIFER WOFFORD
Jenifer Wofford is a San Francisco artist and educator whose work investigates hybridity, history, calamity, and global culture, often with a humorous bent.
Fall Holt Visiting Artist
Hosted by Department of Art and Art History
CHRISTINE WONG YAP
Christine Wong Yap is a visual artist and social practitioner specializing in hyperlocal participatory research projects that gather and amplify grassroots perspectives on belonging, resilience, and mental well-being.
2023-24 residency
Hosted by Residential Education, Office of the Vice President for the Arts
KIM YE
Kim Ye is a Chinese American artist whose research-based practice engages gendered constructions around power and the entanglement between public space and private desire.
2023-24 residency
Hosted by Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity, Institute for Diversity in the Arts