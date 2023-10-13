Stanford Live taps into the zeitgeist of the season and the new academic year with its programming theme of reflection and reinvention. Not only is Stanford Live inviting artists to reinvent stories we know well in the coming months, but many other organizations are also hosting artists digging into related themes. Whether you want to revel in memories or use the past to imagine the future, a host of visiting artists are on campus to support your path through the first months of the academic year.

Fall highlights that delve into reflection and reinvention include:

Preeminent Chinese opera actor Wei Hai Min guest lectures on Oct. 26 about her career as an innovator and a cross-cultural ambassador, as well as an inheritor of a great Chinese tradition, jingju, the all-male operatic theater experience incorporating music, dance, and acrobatics developed in Beijing in the late 18th century.

Manuel Cinema’s version of the classic gothic tale Frankenstein on Nov. 4 and 5 in Bing Concert Hall combines shadow puppetry, cinematic techniques, sound effects, and live music to stitch together the classic tale of Frankenstein with the biography of the novel’s author, Mary Shelley, to create an unexpected story about the beauty and horror of creation.

Moby Dick; or, The Whale on Nov. 8 by filmmaker and visual artist Wu Tsang and the collective Moved by the Motion is a feature-length, silent-film telling of Herman Melville’s great American novel with original music performed live by the New Century Chamber Orchestra in Bing Concert Hall.

Akram Khan’s Jungle Book on Dec. 2 and 3 in Memorial Auditorium is a new dance-theater production based on the original story of Rudyard Kipling’s much-loved family classic with Khan and his team reinventing the journey of Mowgli through the eyes of a climate refugee.

Read on for the complete list of fall guest artists.