Wavy lines in these images of the galaxies M83, NGC7331, and M82 trace chaotic magnetic fields in the dense dust clouds of their star forming regions, as opposed to the calmer areas in between spiral arms and surrounding the galactic disks. The images are based directly on data from the Survey of ExtragALactic magnetiSm with SOFIA (SALSA). (Image credit: M83: NASA/JPL-Caltech/E. Lopez-Rodriguez; NGC7331: NGC 7331: Adam Block/Mount Lemmon SkyCenter/University of Arizona/E. Lopez-Rodriguez; M82: M82: NASA/SOFIA/E. Lopez-Rodriguez; NASA/Spitzer/J. Moustakas et al.)