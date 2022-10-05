Carolyn Bertozzi’s day in photographs

Stanford chemist Carolyn Bertozzi was awakened at 1:43 a.m. this morning by a phone call from Sweden delivering the news that she was a co-recipient, along with Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless, of this year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry. Bertozzi was recognized for founding the field of bioorthogonal chemistry, a set of chemical reactions that allow researchers to study molecules and their interactions in living things without interfering with natural biological processes. Bertozzi is already considering ways to make the most of her new status as Nobel laureate. “I’m the same person I was at 1 a.m., but I’m realizing that my voice now has a platform, and I’m thinking about how to use that.”