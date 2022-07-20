OceanOneK and the OceanOneK team during its expeditions this year in the Mediterranean. Among many adventures during these expeditions, the robot filmed inside a Beechcraft Baron F-GDPV (top right), explored the sunken Italian steamship Le Francesco Crispi (bottom right), and traveled over a half mile down to the ocean floor near Cannes, France. (Image credit: DRASSM, Gedeon, Stanford University)