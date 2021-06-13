Celebrating Stanford’s Commencement Weekend 2021 in photos

Despite the challenges that pandemic precautions brought to this year’s Commencement, traditional words of advice and congratulations still made for a celebratory occasion.
Joined by friends and family, the campus community gathered to honor and celebrate 2021 graduates at Stanford’s 130th Commencement weekend June 12-13, 2021. The first of two alumni speakers, surgeon, author and public health expert Atul Gawande gave the address to advanced degree graduates on Saturday. Actress, writer and producer Issa Rae gave the address for the Senior Class of ’21 on Sunday.
Photographer Andrew Brodhead captured some of the festivities.
Ebony Webber, graduating with an MS in laboratory animal science, waits for Saturday’s ceremony to start.
Kari Barclay, newly minted PhD in theater and performance studies, stops for a quick portrait.
Emmanuel Anifowose, MS graduate in mechanical engineering, poses with Busayo Omoleye and Titilola Anifowose for a celebratory family portrait.
Families gathered in front of Stanford Stadium to take graduation photos.
President Marc Tessier-Lavigne dons his academic robe with a little help from Marty Higgins before the Commencement ceremony on Saturday.
Stanford’s academic deans talk among themselves while waiting for the procession to begin on Saturday.
President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Commencement speaker Atul Gawande chat before Saturday’s ceremony.
Graduates eagerly wait to enter the stadium on Saturday.
Families practice social distancing in the stadium during Saturday’s Commencement ceremony.
Advanced degree graduates enter the stadium for Saturday’s Commencement ceremony.
Family and friends join in the celebration of graduates from the stands of the stadium.
Advanced degree recipients line up for the procession into Stanford Stadium.
President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Provost Persis Drell entering the stadium during Saturday’s Commencement.
President Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaking at the Commencement ceremony for advanced degree candidates.
Atul Gawande delivered the Commencement address to advanced degree candidates on Saturday.
The socially distanced ceremony for advanced degree candidates was held in Stanford Stadium under sunny skies.
Graduates applaud final remarks at Saturday’s ceremony.
New graduates celebrate with a hug.
Commencement speaker Issa Rae, Class of 2007, speaks with soon to be fellow alums before Sunday’s ceremony for the Senior Class.
Undergraduates get ready for the traditional Wacky Walk entry into the stadium for Commencement.
Undergraduates process into the stadium on Sunday.
The Stanford Tree, the mascot of the Incomparable Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band, joined the festivities.
Undergraduates funnel in for the Wacky Walk.
Kintashe Mainsah, Caitlin Klauer, Sophia Susac, Abby Audet, Stephanie Houck and Sommer DeRudder are ready for the Wacky Walk.
Chinmay Patel, graduating with coterminal BS and MS degrees in computer science, holds a sign designed after the university’s Health Check app.
The energy was high in Stanford Stadium among members of the Senior Class.
President Marc Tessier-Lavigne gives his welcoming address on Sunday.
Writer, actor, producer and alumna Issa Rae delivers the Commencement address to graduating seniors on Sunday.
Provost Persis Drell announces winners of the Lloyd W. Dinkelspiel Award for Distinctive Contributions to Undergraduate Education: Constanza Hasselmann, Chloe Stoddard, Jennifer Rolen and Lisa Hwang.
After a countdown, graduating seniors launched their mortar boards into the sky in celebration.
Adonis Rubio, graduating with a BS in biology, poses for family photos after the ceremony.
