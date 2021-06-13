Celebrating Stanford’s Commencement Weekend 2021 in photos

Despite the challenges that pandemic precautions brought to this year’s Commencement, traditional words of advice and congratulations still made for a celebratory occasion.

Joined by friends and family, the campus community gathered to honor and celebrate 2021 graduates at Stanford’s 130th Commencement weekend June 12-13, 2021. The first of two alumni speakers, surgeon, author and public health expert Atul Gawande gave the address to advanced degree graduates on Saturday. Actress, writer and producer Issa Rae gave the address for the Senior Class of ’21 on Sunday.

Photographer Andrew Brodhead captured some of the festivities.