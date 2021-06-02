Reviving a vital part of student life – flowing fountains

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead

When Virginia Miller learned that Stanford was inviting juniors and seniors back to campus for spring quarter, a year after the start of the pandemic, her thoughts turned to campus fountains, which had stopped flowing while the students were away.

Miller, a senior class president, launched a successful one-woman campaign to turn the fountains back on and revive a vital part of student life – places to gather, read, study, relax, hop, sun and splash.

Lately, she has been helping Stanford plan its in-person undergraduate commencement ceremony and Wacky Walk.

As a scholar at Stanford, Miller pursued a bachelor’s degree in economics and explored a newfound interest in the ethics of technology – a path that led to cyber policy research at the Stanford Internet Observatory. As a javelin thrower for Cardinal Track & Field, she earned All-American status as a sophomore, was elected captain of the women’s team as a junior and occupies sixth place on the Stanford All-Time Performers List.

Miller, who has applied to the master’s program in symbolic systems as a co-term student, hopes to return to campus in the fall to study and to throw the javelin one more year as a Cardinal athlete. Her summer plans include javelin training as well as exploring the Pasayten Wilderness in Washington on horseback with her mother.

She hopes classmates will be brave and bold and use the confidence they gained at Stanford to “dream big” as they start the next chapter of their lives.

“I want the Class of 2021 to enter the world knowing they’ve already accomplished so much by conquering Stanford – by conquering Stanford during a pandemic – and coming out on the other side stronger, more complete people,” she said. “Our class is made up of exceptional individuals who I’m proud to call my peers. I know the resilience we’ve gained over the past few years will serve us well wherever our endeavors take us, and I hope that the class of 2021 will be bold, take risks and find inspiration in their time after Stanford.”

Image credit: Andrew Brodhead