Marc Lipschultz elected to the Stanford Board of Trustees

Marc Lipschultz, president and co-chief investment officer of alternative asset management firm Owl Rock Capital, has been elected to the Stanford University Board of Trustees.

Marc Lipschultz (Image credit: Courtesy Marc Lipschultz)

“I am very pleased that Marc will be joining us on the Board of Trustees,” said Jeff Raikes, chair of the board and co-founder of the Raikes Foundation. “Marc brings extraordinary entrepreneurial experience, thoughtful and strategic perspectives on issues of concern to Stanford, deep experience as a volunteer and a true love of the university that will benefit the board for years to come.”

Lipschultz earned his undergraduate degree in economics with honors and distinction, Phi Beta Kappa, from Stanford in 1991 and his MBA from Harvard in 1995. He shared a 1991 Firestone Medal for his undergraduate research work in economics.

Prior to co-founding Owl Rock in 2016, he served in several roles at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., including as a member of the management committee and the global head of energy and infrastructure. Prior to joining KKR in 1995, he worked at Goldman Sachs, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions and principal investment activities.

At Stanford, Lipschultz serves as co-chair of the LEAD Council, a member of the Interdisciplinary Life Sciences Advisory Council, co-chair of LEAD NYC and co-founder and chair of Stanford Professionals in Investing and Finance alumni group. He was co-chair of his 15th, 20th and 25th undergraduate reunions, a member of the Campaign for Undergraduate Education Major Gifts Committee and recently a member of the Campaign Planning Task Force.

Lipschultz is the recipient of the Stanford Governor’s Award for volunteer service. He and his wife, Jennifer, have supported a variety of areas at Stanford, including The Stanford Fund, the Stanford Alumni Association, ChEM-H, the Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute and several Long-Range Vision initiatives, such as the Innovative Medicines Accelerator and the Stanford Impact Labs.

The Lipschultzes are very committed to community involvement and philanthropy. Marc Lipschultz currently serves on the boards of the 92nd St. Y, the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research, the Michael J. Fox Foundation and the Mount Sinai Health System.