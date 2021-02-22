The history of Black History Month

Many teachers and schools are taking time to celebrate Black History Month. According to Stanford historian Michael Hines, there are still misunderstandings and misconceptions about the past, present and future of the celebration. In this installment of Tiny Lectures, Hines talks about the beginnings and evolution of Black History Month.

Michael Hines is an assistant professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Education. He teaches courses on the history of education, and specifically the history of African American education, in the United States.

Go to the web site to view the video.