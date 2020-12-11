Breaking barriers: Madame Vice President Kamala Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will step into the White House as vice president on Jan. 20 (Image credit: Renee Bouchard)

Kamala Harris has cemented herself in history by becoming America’s first woman, and the first Black and South Asian person, to be elected vice president.

As she steps into the White House on Jan. 20, she will be breaking one of the country’s highest concrete ceilings – a term often used to describe the insurmountable barriers that women of color in particular face. Indeed, Harris has an impressive track record of overcoming them. A child of immigrants from Jamaica and India, Harris became the first woman and person of color to serve as the district attorney of San Francisco – firsts she achieved again later when she became the attorney general for California. She also made history as the Golden State’s first Black senator and then as the first Black and South Asian woman nominated vice president by a major political party.

But what challenges remain and what new opportunities will be open to her? Here, Stanford scholars Jisha Menon, Shelley Correll, Marianne Cooper, Estelle Freedman, Sarah Soule, Neil Malhotra and Adrian Daub discuss the symbolic milestone of Harris’ nomination and what impact she will have in inspiring future generations of young women to pursue public service and other leadership positions. As Harris herself remarked in her victory speech: “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

Jisha Menon

Director, Center for South Asia; Associate Professor, Theater and Performance Studies, School of Humanities and Sciences; Director, Stanford Arts Institute

“The historic appointment of Kamala Harris to the second-highest office in the nation is momentous and will inspire generations of young girls, and especially Black and Brown girls, to aspire to positions of leadership in the nation’s highest echelons of power.

“Kamala Harris symbolizes alternative visions of race relations, both via her own background and in her interracial marriage to a white Jewish man. She was raised by a village of Black women, and it was the organizing by Black women that led her to victory. Multiple constituencies, including Black, South Asian, Asian American, have claimed her, and these gestures of claiming also remind us of the tenuous ways in which racialized minorities in the United States experience and assert national belonging. Her presence augurs the possibility of new connections across racial formations, a horizon of Black-Brown solidarities, of African American and Asian American affiliations, and an affirmation of South Asian Americans within the larger group of Asian Americans. She draws on her own alternative family ecosystem and crafts a new blended interracial family that imagines new kinship arrangements. This is what the future in the U.S. looks like – mixed-race, modern, diverse – and in such polarized times as these, our task is to ensure that this promise of new affiliative communities exceeds the realm of representation and infuses policies and practices on the ground.”