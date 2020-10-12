October 12, 2020 Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson’s morning in photographs
The awarding of Nobel Prizes attracts worldwide attention. Economists Robert Wilson and Paul Milgrom’s hectic day started around 2:15 a.m. PT. University Communications photographers were there to capture the excitement.
By University Communications
Robert Wilson, left, and Paul Milgrom were awarded the 2020 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences.
Image credit: Andrew Brodhead
Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, who are neighbors as well as colleagues, spent much of the morning celebrating their Nobel Prize together.
Image credit: Andrew Brodhead
Earlier in the morning, Robert Wilson and his wife, Mary, had to inform a still-sleeping Paul Milgrom over his security camera that he had won the Nobel Prize and that the Nobel Committee was attempting to reach him.
Image credit: Courtesy Paul Milgrom
The two Nobel Prize winners began a busy day of media interviews. Here, Paul Milgrom shows his schedule to Graduate School of Business public relations officer Helen Chang.
Image credit: Andrew Brodhead
Robert Wilson takes a phone interview from the BBC in his backyard as his wife, Mary, looks on.
Image credit: Andrew Brodhead
Among those joining the early morning celebrations was Mohammad Akbarpour, associate professor of economics at the Graduate School of Business, seen here sitting with Paul Milgrom.
Image credit: Andrew Brodhead
Mary Wilson and Paul Milgrom troubleshoot a media transfer.
Image credit: Andrew Brodhead
Robert Wilson and Paul Milgrom live across the street from each other.
Image credit: Andrew Brodhead
Among the new Nobel laureates’ first interviews was one with University Communications.
Image credit: Andrew Brodhead
Much of the new laureates’ day will be spent explaining to the media the applications of their research.
Image credit: Andrew Brodhead
Robert Wilson and Paul Milgrom explain to the media auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.
Image credit: Andrew Brodhead
The Nobel Prize winners are former student and mentor. Robert Wilson, left, was Paul Milgrom’s PhD adviser.
Image credit: Andrew Brodhead
A 10 a.m. virtual press conference featured the two new laureates answering questions for reporters worldwide.
Image credit: Andrew Brodhead
Fullscreen