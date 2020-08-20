Stanford students carry on the legacy of suffragists, 100 years later

Kemi Oyewole is a second-year PhD student studying education and organizational studies at the Stanford Graduate School of Education. As a member of the social action committee of the San Francisco-Peninsula Alumnae Chapter (SFPAC) of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., she has helped organize candidate forums, conducted voter registration drives and advocated for issues important to voters, particularly those in the Black community.

“In the past couple of years, our advocacy has been heavily situated around increasing awareness of the 2020 Census so that people do not lose opportunities for their vote to have an impact,” Oyewole said.

Oyewole is a member of the Palo Alto League of Women Voters. She also is helping organize a summit called Black Girls Unite for Change, designed to get Black teen girls in the Bay Area excited about local and national electoral participation.

Reflecting on the centennial of the 19th Amendment, Oyewole noted the often-overlooked history of how illiterate, immigrant and Black people were marginalized in the voting process, including by some suffragists. She said that despite the animus, Black suffragists were engaged in the democratic process, such as in the 1906 elections in Denver, where a greater percentage of Black women voted than their white counterparts.

Oyewole said she views herself as part of a lineage of Black women who have championed civic engagement within and beyond the ballot box, especially as their voting rights have been under attack.

“In 2020, the United States celebrates the centennial of women’s enfranchisement, but the historic compromises made for its passage and the contemporary limitations on voting rights remind us of the distance still to travel towards liberty and justice for all,” she said. “In the words of legendary voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, ‘Nobody’s free until everybody’s free.’”