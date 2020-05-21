Stanford Board of Trustees elects Katharine B. Duhamel to five-year term

Katharine “Kate” B. Duhamel, founder and creative director of CandyBomber Productions, which creates live, immersive concerts featuring music, dance and visual arts, has been elected to the Stanford Board of Trustees. She will begin a five-year term on June 1.

Kate Duhamel, BA ’83, MBA ’88, founder and creative director of CandyBomber Productions, has been elected to the Stanford Board of Trustees. (Image credit: Courtesy Kate Duhamel)

“Kate understands that a strong and vibrant university will help stabilize and restore the region, nation and world,” said Jeff Raikes, chair of the Board of Trustees. “Her record of service and support shows she cares deeply for the university, has immense respect for its leadership, and sees the great potential for Stanford to accelerate its impact. I look forward to working with her as Stanford navigates the current crisis and implements its long-range vision. She is an outstanding addition to the board.”

Duhamel earned a bachelor’s degree in human biology at Stanford in 1983, followed by an MBA at Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) in 1988.

Duhamel has a long history of volunteer service to Stanford. She currently co-chairs the LEAD (Lifelong Engagement and Advocacy for Development) Council, which she helped form in 2016 to prepare the next generation of volunteer leaders for future fundraising campaigns. She is also a member of the advisory council of Stanford Arts.

Moreover, Duhamel served on the Stanford Challenge Leadership Council, the Leading Matters San Francisco Steering Committee, the Task Force for Undergraduate Education and the Task Force for Volunteer Engagement.

She has also volunteered for the GSB’s Women’s Initiative Network, an organization for alumnae, and for GSB reunions. In addition, she served as co-chair for her 25th, 30th and 35th undergraduate reunions.

Duhamel and her husband, Bill (AB ’83, MS ’83, MBA ’87), support a variety of areas at Stanford, including the GSB, the School of Engineering, undergraduate education, the arts and athletics.

Before founding CandyBomber Productions, Duhamel produced and directed narrative and documentary films through her independent film production company, Fountain 3 Films, including promotional films for nongovernmental organizations working in the Middle East and Africa. Prior to her career in filmmaking, Duhamel worked in the cable television and financial sectors.

Currently, Duhamel serves on the board of SFJAZZ. Previously, she served on the boards of the San Francisco Ballet and Alonzo King LINES Ballet. She was chair of the board of the Far West Freestyle Ski Division and of the U.S. board of Right To Play, an international nonprofit organization that helps children overcome the effects of war, poverty and disease through a curriculum of sport and games. She also served on the California State Film Commission.

Duhamel and her husband have three children, two of whom graduated from Stanford. They live in San Francisco.