Stanford schools, departments and organizations have moved quickly to postpone or cancel events in the wake of the university’s decision Tuesday to postpone or cancel gatherings likely to attract 150 or more people. Many university events have been canceled both on campus and in other cities, with increased opportunities being offered for livestreaming.

Among the much-anticipated events that have been canceled is Grad Alumni Day, scheduled for this Saturday, March 7. Some 425 alumni of graduate programs were expected to attend the event, organized by the Stanford Alumni Association in partnership with six of the seven graduate schools. SAA plans to issue refunds for the event and to offer a recorded version of a portion of the micro-lectures. Associated events at participating schools have also been canceled. SAA also canceled its Sunday lecture in New York City by Larry Diamond, senior fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and the Hoover Institution.

Among the other departments affected is Stanford Athletics, where many winter teams are completing their seasons and preparing for NCAA competitions. At this time, all competitions are scheduled to take place as originally scheduled, albeit with limited public attendance.

Stanford Athletics officials have announced on its website that they are working with Environmental Health & Safety (EH&S) to establish attendance guidelines for each competition venue and will limit the number of attendees at competitions to allow for social distancing. These attendance guidelines will be published on the Stanford Athletics website as soon as they are finalized.

The Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research has canceled its influential SIEPR Economic Summit on March 13. Among the weighty issues to have been discussed were the impact of 5G, financial literacy for a new generation and national security. Among the scheduled speakers was H.R. McMaster, the former national security adviser and the Fouad and Michelle Ajami Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution and the Bernard and Susan Liautaud Fellow at the Freeman Spogli Institute.

Discussions continue throughout campus about future events. Visit the website of the sponsoring organization for more information about events that are not mentioned here. Events are being added to this list as we learn of them. Among the affected events and organizations that have announced plans so far: