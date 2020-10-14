What are viruses? And how do these tiny infectious particles, which straddle the line between life and non-life, multiply and spread to become global pandemics?

Go to the web site to view the video.

Video by Farrin Abbott

This animation, an accompaniment to the article, “What’s a virus, anyway?”, published in the Stanford Medicine SCOPE blog, delves into these questions and more. The animation was created in conjunction with Bruce Goldman, the author of the original article, and Jan Carrette, associate professor of microbiology and immunology.