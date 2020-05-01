Stanford back-to-work online training now available

Stanford has developed a new training course to help the university community work safely on campus during the coronavirus pandemic.

The course, “COVID-19 Hygiene Best Practices,” is required for all faculty, staff, postdocs and students employed by the university, starting with those who are currently working onsite at any university-owned locations (including off-campus labs).

Employees currently working at a university location are asked to take the course as soon as possible.

The 10-minute training course, produced by Environmental Health & Safety (EH&S), will also be required for all faculty, staff, postdocs and students – both undergraduate and graduate – who are employed by the university before they eventually restart work at Stanford. Undergraduates who are not employed by the university will not be required to take the course.

Employees currently working remotely can take the course any time before their return to campus locations.

The training course covers critical COVID-19 health and safety information, including social distancing, self-care and workspace cleaning. The goal of the training is to provide a baseline set of practices to be followed by everyone returning to campus, starting with those who are currently working onsite at any university-owned locations.

The training is available for units where there are technological or language barriers. For those populations, EH&S is offering the training in Spanish, Mandarin and Tagalog.

Employees can register for the course in the Stanford Training and Registration System (STARS Course Code EHS-2470-WEB). It works best using Chrome.

Supervisors should be notified following completion. Supervisors should verify completion for all staff.

Employees will be paid for their time to complete the training. Non-exempt (overtime eligible) employees should complete this training during their regularly scheduled work hours.

For questions, please contact Heather Perry in EH&S at hperry@stanford.edu or (650) 723-1308.