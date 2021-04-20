Hard-to-quantify emissions are the next frontier for Stanford sustainability goals

Even before the pandemic, Stanford’s emissions from campus operations, which include providing electricity, heating and cooling to buildings and running campus shuttles, had fallen by 72% from their peak 2011 levels. Emissions will achieve an 80% reduction by 2022 when a new solar facility comes online, which is 3 years ahead of the 2025 deadline Stanford set for reaching that goal.

But those numbers only reflect relatively easy-to-track emissions. Now, Stanford is beginning to measure what are known as Scope 3 emissions, the indirect emissions generated by things such as growing and transporting food, travel, investments and producing the goods we buy.

Tackling Scope 3 emissions will be critical for achieving the goals laid out last year when Stanford’s Board of Trustees signed a resolution to reach at least net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from its operations and endowment by 2050. The Faculty Senate later urged the university to revise that target date to 2040 and encouraged faculty, students and staff to accelerate efforts to reduce emissions in their own lives.

A living lab

Sally Benson, professor of energy resources engineering, has been working on measuring Scope 3 emissions produced through growing, producing, packaging and transporting food and goods. She hopes her work will have benefits beyond campus by helping governments, businesses and other universities reach their own emissions goals.

Stanford’s Long-Range Vision lays out the future direction for the university’s research, education and impact. Read our updates about those initiatives and their progress.

“If you want to be on the cutting edge of reducing emissions you are going to have to tackle Scope 3 too,” Benson said. “For me, what’s important isn’t just that we reduce ours. What we do doesn’t matter unless we can provide tools that others can use to replicate our success.”

With Earth Day approaching April 22, Stanford is looking ahead to this next frontier while also encouraging other areas of personal and policy sustainability solutions through a series of virtual events.

Food, travel and goods

Benson’s interest in Scope 3 emissions began more than a decade ago when she had her students evaluate their own carbon footprints.

Campus sustainability goals As part of the Long-Range Vision, Stanford has committed to use 100% renewable energy sources and to have greenhouse gas emissions levels at 80% below peak by 2025. In addition, the university is working toward producing zero waste by 2030. Many of the innovations that will achieve these goals are run through Land, Buildings and Real Estate (LBRE), including the energy-efficient campus heating and cooling system that’s integrated into Stanford Energy System Innovations, and the water- and energy-saving Codiga Resource Recovery Center. The Office of Sustainability, which is within LBRE, also runs an engagement program called My Cardinal Green, which rewards Stanford community members who take sustainable actions in their own lives. These efforts and others focused on campus dining and residential life that are run through Residential & Dining Enterprises, have earned Stanford a Platinum ranking from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education – one of nine universities to earn that ranking out of more than one thousand members. Building on these successes, and in recognition of the urgent threats facing the planet, Stanford is creating a new school focused on climate and sustainability that aligns existing expertise in research, education and impact to accelerate solutions. A faculty committee designing the school’s structure recently presented recommendations to the Faculty Senate and Board of Trustees, and work to develop and then launch the school will continue over the next year. Since baseline in 2000 or at peak levels, campus initiatives have reduced greenhouse gas emissions, energy intensity of campus activities, water use and waste. These reductions are from before the pandemic dramatically reduced all emissions, energy and water use. Click on image to enlarge. (Image credit: Courtesy Office of Sustainability)

“Everyone knows flying is really bad,” she said. “But we found the stuff we buy was the biggest part of the footprint and it’s completely invisible.”

These emissions are invisible largely because they are so difficult to quantify. Benson and a graduate student are working on a tool that will make quantifying Scope 3 emissions easier, starting with those produced by the lowest-hanging fruit – food.

Tools exist that attempt to calculate all the emissions generated by a product’s journey from raw materials to the hands of a purchaser, Benson says. But some calculate based on the weight and others based on cost, and the two aren’t comparable. It turns out goods appear to produce far less emissions when calculated by cost, which is what most tools use because the data is easier to get. And because the tools don’t report how they calculate emissions, the results are inconsistent and Benson and Grekin can’t tell which are correct.

“It isn’t apples to apples,” said Rebecca Grekin, the graduate student working with Benson. Two organizations ordering the same apples could report very different emissions – up to a three-fold difference, according to Benson – depending on the tool they use. In order to tackle Scope 3 emissions, they needed to start with a tool they could trust.

In collaboration with Residential & Dining Enterprises and the Office of Sustainability, Grekin has started from scratch, calculating emissions generated by the food actually served on Stanford campus. She is also coordinating with 10 other universities that have given her their own food data.

Grekin added that Stanford had already made great strides in reducing emissions in the food served, in particular by offering many choices as alternatives to carbon-intensive beef.

“When you compare the food served on campus to the typical American diet they’ve had a lot of initiatives to make improvements,” Grekin said.

Creating a tool to quantify the emissions produced by food served on campus has been the focus of Grekin’s master’s degree, but it’s not her final goal.

“The tool can also be edited to categorize other things,” she said.

For her PhD project, which she’ll begin with Benson next year, Grekin is going to begin looking at other sources of emissions including products like office goods. Eventually, Grekin says, the tool will be used to help Stanford evaluate and then reduce sources of emissions, and be made available for other businesses, governments or universities that wish to do the same.

Many campus organizations have taken pledges to reduce emissions and have done a good job with energy efficiency and renewable energy sources, Benson said. She suggested that organizations with Scope 3 commitments could form a buying group to support emerging office products or food sources that have lower emissions. Benson added that her group’s focus on food and goods is just one part of a multi-year effort Stanford has launched to reduce its Scope 3 emissions, under the leadership of Randy Livingston, vice president of business affairs, chief financial officer and university liaison for Stanford Medicine. The program will be advised by a working group including faculty, staff and an undergraduate and graduate student.

A helping hand

Reducing your carbon footprint – the emissions your actions directly produce – is important, Grekin said, but can feel discouraging. Instead, Grekin focuses on what she calls her handprint, or the emissions her influence has helped to reduce. Working on Scope 3 emissions is a way of increasing her handprint and having an even larger impact.

“You need to not only look at the emissions you cause but also the emissions reductions you cause,” she said. “With this work, I can have a larger handprint by helping others become aware and reduce their own emissions.”