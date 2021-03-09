Faculty deliberation supports proposals for new school focused on climate and sustainability

More than 200 faculty from across Stanford spent six hours on a recent weekend discussing 20 proposals relating to the new school focused on climate and sustainability, with the result that even after conversations about pros and cons a majority of faculty supported each of the proposals.

Stanford’s Long-Range Vision lays out the future direction for the university’s research, education and impact. Read our updates about those initiatives and their progress.

The proposals included which disciplines should be included in the new school, whether hiring and promotion decisions in the new school should recognize activities that accelerate impact, whether Stanford should emerge with seven versus eight schools, and whether the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment and the Precourt Institute for Energy should be included in the school, among other questions.

The event was one step in the process of creating a new school focused on climate and sustainability, announced by Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne as a way of aligning Stanford’s strengths to address the urgent challenges facing the planet. That decision arose out of Long-Range Vision proposals that provided a sweeping vision for how the university could amplify contributions to research, education and impact in climate and sustainability.

“I’m so grateful for the time faculty spent carefully considering these proposals,” said Kathryn “Kam” Moler, vice provost and dean of research, who is co-leading the effort to create the school with Stephan Graham, the Chester Naramore Dean of the School of Earth, Energy, and Environmental Sciences. “It was a lot to ask on a weekend during a pandemic and the thoughtful guidance we received is incredibly important in helping us create a world-class new school that will enable a future in which humans and nature thrive together.” Moler added that although it was hard for faculty with other commitments to participate on a weekend, she is providing additional ways for all faculty to contribute.

The event employed Deliberative Polling, a technique developed by James Fishkin, professor of communication and Director of the Center for Deliberative Democracy (CDD), as a way of gathering informed opinions from a representative sample of people. Before the event, participants received briefing materials on the new school, and responded to a survey indicating their level of support for the proposals. After participating in small group discussions and two panel discussions with experts from different perspectives who answered questions, they filled out the same survey a second time.

Panelists were: Kathryn “Kam” Moler: Vice Provost and Dean of Research

Stephan Graham: Dean of the School of Earth, Energy, and Environmental Sciences

Noah Diffenbaugh: Professor of Earth System Science

Sally Benson: Professor of Energy Resources Engineering

Nicole Ardoin: Professor in the Graduate School of Education

Anjana Richards: Associate Director of the Emmett Interdisciplinary Program in Environment and Resources

“Populations around the world, in 110 cases, have been consulted about policy choices through Deliberative Polling, but this is the first time it has been employed with the faculty of a university,” Fishkin said. “Many of the dialogues were energetic and the issues contested. But most of the proposals came out with very strong support after all the counter-arguments were considered and all the questions from the small groups were answered.”

Fishkin and Alice Siu, associate director of the CCD, issued a report detailing the findings from the two surveys. They divided responses for each question into those from affected faculty – people who are in departments related to climate and sustainability – and unaffected faculty and looked at the differences in opinions before and after deliberation. Fishkin said even if opinions didn’t change between the two timepoints the second answer is a considered judgment informed by discussion.

Survey results represent faculty agreement with proposals on a scale of 0–10, where 10 indicates strong support. Proposals that scored the highest on the second survey included questions about whether the school should include faculty members whose research focuses on climate science (9.5) and energy (9.2), and whether the school should include shared resources that are available to the entire Stanford community (9.1). The survey also found strong support for Stanford administration accommodating those faculty who choose to join the new school (8.5), and for faculty who join the new school being involved in finalizing the structure (8.4).

Although all proposals had scores over 6.5, some generated significant debate in the small group discussions. The most active conversations were about the following proposals: (Quotes are anonymized and lightly edited from transcripts of online small group conversations. More anonymized quotes on all proposals are available in the report.