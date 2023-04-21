Meet Stanford’s 2023 spring quarter guest artists
Dozens of artists are on campus this quarter to entertain, delight, provoke, and shed light on global issues. Hosted by over 20 different units on campus, they’re here to engage with students, faculty, and staff and, in most cases, offer public performances, readings, and lectures.
Longer, warmer days make it a great time to enjoy Frost Amphitheater. Performances in May include Willie Nelson and Phil Lesh, both making return appearances; Blackfest; and the Frost Music & Arts Festival. In June, look forward to the multi-artist outdoor concert event Re:Set, featuring headliners LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, and boygenius.
Bing Studio will host more intimate public performances, such as Jazz Mafia’s annual Stevie Wonder birthday bash and LatinXoxo by Venezuelan cabaret artist Migguel Anggelo. Yearlong artist residencies conclude in June with performances and lectures by HAI visiting artist Lauren Lee McCarthy and Jean Shin, artist-in-residence with the School of Medicine’s LaBeaud Lab.
Read on for the complete list of spring guest artist events.
2023 spring quarter guest artists
070 SHAKE
Singer and rapper 070 Shake performs with Denzel Curry Jean Dawson on the Frost Amphitheater stage to celebrate the 2023 Frost Music & Arts Festival.
Concert May 20
Hosted by Stanford Concert Network, Stanford Live
MIGGUEL ANGGELO
A multihyphenate, Migguel Anggelo mines from myriad decades, genres, and cultures, grafting these muses onto a style that is remarkably his. His forward-thinking spirit and unabashed theatricality take his audience to a new place of depth and authenticity within themselves. In this intimate performance, the Venezuelan cabaret artist explores his Latinx and queer identities through costume, musical composition, and movement.
Performances May 5 & 6
Hosted by Stanford Live
AUSTRALIAN CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
One of the world’s most dynamic chamber ensembles, the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO) brings its energetic virtuosity to repertoire old and new, and members play with a visible sense of shared communication with each other and their audience. Richard Tognetti leads the orchestra, joined by didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton in a program of music by Bryce Dessner and Ruth Crawford Seeger, and a new commissioned work for electric violin and strings by composer and Stanford alum Samuel Adams titled Echo Transcriptions.
Concert April 16
Hosted by Stanford Live
BINTA AYOFEMI
Visual artist Binta Ayofemi shapes new urban forms and urban materials, evoking power, Black space, and the senses. Inspired by the Black Panthers and Black Shakers, Ayofemi infuses an Afrofuturist narrative with objects and experiences gathered, honed, milled, and performed. Her artwork GROUND, a series of sites and buildings beginning in Oakland, generates new narratives around urban voids, economy, displacement, freedom, duration, and radical imagination.
Lecture May 17
Hosted by Institute for Diversity in the Arts
BEHFAR BAHADORAN
Shahrokh Moshkin-Ghalam, Shabnam Tolouei, Pejman Hadadi, and Behfar Bahadoran take the stage to explore the ecstatic art of improvised music, dance, and theatrical recitation of Persian and Middle Eastern poetry. Acclaimed as one of the world’s greatest dancers, Moshkin-Ghalam in his revolutionary style embodies Hadadi’s masterful and mesmerizing percussive expressions and Bahadoran’s passionate motifs –based on the Persian classical Dastgah and Maqam melodic phrasings – on the tar, setar, and tanbour. Internationally acclaimed actress Tolouei theatrically recites and gives voice to the poems of several Iranian and Middle Eastern female poets to set the stage for this celebration of Persian performing arts.
Performance April 9
Hosted by Hamid and Christina Moghadam Program in Iranian Studies
WAYNE BERGERON
American jazz trumpeter Wayne Bergeron performs with the Stanford Jazz Orchestra for the spring program.
Concert May 25
Hosted by Associated Students of Stanford University, Department of Music
BIG FREEDIA
Re:SET, a fresh take on the multi-artist outdoor concert, is coming to Frost Amphitheater featuring headliners LCD Soundsystem (6/2), Steve Lacy (6/3), and boygenius (6/4). The innovative concert series creates a unique, localized experience for fans, with each headliner curating the lineup for their respective day. Traveling with LCD Soundsystem are electronic artist and one-third of The xx, Jamie xx; explosive UK rock band IDLES; bounce music pioneer Big Freedia; experimental multi-instrumentalist L’Rain; and more. Steve Lacy will keep a focus on genre-bending artists with James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé. boygenius will bring along indie standouts Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange.
Concerts June 2, 3, & 4
Hosted by Stanford Live
ALEXA BURRELL
Born in San Francisco, Alexa Burrell is an experimental collage artist who weaves together field recordings, video composites, projections, animations, sculptures, and archival materials to create lush fantastical and evocative narratives that compare the emotional and material, natural and technological, and scientific and spiritual. Burrell is a musician with a solo project LEXAGON. Her music brings an Afrofuturist sonic mirage of sound weaving together enchanting vocals, clarinet, field recordings, and handmade instruments. Inspired by female jazz vocalists and melancholy love songs, her performances incorporate femme ballads with ritualized moments of improvisation and intricate rhythms from unordinary objects such as stovetops and birds.
Concert May 25
Hosted by Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, Department of Music
REGINA CARTER
The Detroit-based jazz violinist, composer, and MacArthur Fellow’s new music and multimedia project explores areas across America where hundreds of thousands of citizens, most often African Americans and immigrants, have witnessed their homes, businesses, and churches being demolished. This new work explores ideas around urban renewal and gentrification, and the role of the arts in creating healthy, sustainable communities. Carter’s performance features a collection of original and reimagined music of the era as she shines a spotlight on what’s been lost – gone in a phrase of air – then finds celebration in the ashes.
Concert April 21
Hosted by Stanford Live
ELLEN SEBASTIAN CHANG
Ellen Sebastian Chang is a director and writer who advocates for human rights through her art practices.
2022-23 residency
Hosted by Institute for Diversity in the Arts
CORA CLIBURN
Dancer Cora Cliburn, ’19, leads an intermediate/advanced contemporary class highlighting unexpected directional changes, a grounded sense of weight, and a love of flying through space. The class begins with a groovy, modern, and ballet-informed warmup focused on expanding energetic and spatial awareness, building strength through safe alignment, and growing technical versatility.
Masterclass April 14
Hosted by Department of Theater and Performance Studies
MICHAEL COLLIER
Mohr Visiting Poet Michael Collier is the author of eight collections of poetry, including The Ledge, which was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award and Los Angeles Times Book Prize. His most recent book, The Missing Mountain: New and Selected Poems, appeared in 2021. He has published a collection of essays, Make Us Wave Back: Essays on Poetry and Influence; a translation of Euripides’ Medea; edited three poetry anthologies; and co-edited with Charles Baxter and Edward Hirsch A William Maxwell Portrait. His honors include an Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters as well as fellowships from the Guggenheim and Rockefeller foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. He has been a visiting lecturer at Johns Hopkins and Yale universities and the Zell Distinguished Visiting Professor at University of Michigan.
Reading May 3
Hosted by Creative Writing Program, Mohr Visiting Poet Program
JEAN DAWSON
Singer, songwriter, and musician Jean Dawson performs with 070 Shake and Denzel Curry on the Frost Amphitheater stage to celebrate the 2023 Frost Music & Arts Festival.
Concert May 20
Hosted by Stanford Concert Network, Stanford Live
DENZEL CURRY
Miami-area rapper Denzel Curry balances rhymes packed with intense, introspective content and an evolving production palette that draws on hazy cloud rap and classic hip-hop songcraft. After issuing a series of well-received mixtapes in the early 2010s, he made his official studio debut with 2013’s underground favorite Nostalgic 64, later entering the charts for the first time with his 2018 major-label debut, TA13OO. His rise continued with 2019’s Zuu and a 2020 joint release with Kenny Beats called Unlocked. In 2022, he returned with his fifth album, the mature and introspective Melt My Eyez See Your Future. Curry will be joined by 070 Shake and Jean Dawson on the Frost Amphitheater stage to celebrate the 2023 Frost Music & Arts Festival.
Concert May 20
Hosted by Stanford Concert Network, Stanford Live
D’DAT
D’DAT is a multicultural group fusing Indigenous musical traditions with the native Southwest, jazz, funk, and hip-hop. Improvisational Diné (Navajo) trumpet artist Delbert Anderson, cross-genre drum-set artister Khalill Brown, and groove bassist Mike McCluhan create a collaboration that gives audiences an exciting cross-cultural performance. D’DAT’s contemporary Indigenous sound not only attracts listeners but also tells the stories of traditions and personal identity.
Concert April 8
Hosted by Stanford Live
DJ LYNNÉE DENISE
DJ Lynnée Denise coined the phrase “DJ Scholarship” as a way to re-position the role of the DJ from a party purveyor to a community archivist, cultural custodian, and information specialist of music with critical value. She engages in discussion with Naima Cochrane an award-winning music industry veteran, journalist, and leading voice in Black music.
Discussion April 12
Hosted by Institute for Diversity in the Arts
JEAN DEAUX
The lineup for this year’s Blackfest is Smino, IDK, and Jean Deaux. Blackfest is the largest free hip-hop event in the Bay Area, hosted by the Black Family Gathering Committee at Stanford. The annual event provides a space for the Black community at Stanford and the broader Bay Area to come together and take back the space that they’ve historically been denied. Blackfest features everything from food, clothing, and jewelry vendors to student artists, student dance performances, and more.
Concert May 6
Hosted by Black Family Gathering Committee, Stanford Live
DREAM HOUSE QUARTET
Formed in 2018, Dream House Quartet fuses decades of musical mastery of classical and contemporary forms, featuring luminaries Katia and Marielle Labèque on dueling pianos along with acclaimed composer-guitarists Bryce Dessner (Cyrano, The National) and David Chalmin (Innocence, La Terre Invisible) performing radical new commissions from Thom Yorke (Radiohead), Aphex Twin, Brian Eno, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Philip Glass, Nico Muhly, Caroline Shaw, and more.
Concert April 27
Hosted by Stanford Live
WENZEL FUCHS
Wenzel Fuchs, teacher and principal clarinetist of Berliner Philharmoniker, and Sebastian Hayn, teacher and soloist, perform a program of clarinet duets. Fuchs comes from a region where traditional wind music is highly valued. This Innsbruck native, scion of a musical family, was already playing the clarinet as a child in various wind ensembles. After first studying in Kitzbühel and Innsbruck, he went to the Vienna Musikhochschule, where he had the opportunity of playing as a substitute with the Wiener Philharmoniker. He began his professional career as principal clarinetist of the Vienna Volksoper, then moving to the Austrian Radio (ORF) Symphony Orchestra, and in 1993 to the Berliner Philharmoniker.
Concert May 27
Masterclasses May 27 & 28
Hosted by Department of Music
SHEILA HETI
Sheila Heti is the author of 10 books, including the novels Pure Colour, Motherhood, and How Should a Person Be, the collaborative nonfiction work Women in Clothes, and two children’s books. Her book Alphabetical Diaries, which was excerpted over 10 weeks in the New York Times, will be published in early 2024.
Reading and conversation May 17
Hosted by McCoy Family Center for Ethics in Society, Stanford Public Humanities, The Changing Human Experience
SEBASTIAN HAYN
Wenzel Fuchs, teacher and principal clarinetist of Berliner Philharmoniker, and Sebastian Hayn, teacher and soloist, perform a program of clarinet duets. Hayn was born in 1996 in Italy and started playing the clarinet at the age of 5, following the musical tradition of his hometown. He received his bachelor’s degree from the Conservatory of Perugia, where he studied with Maurizio Zampognini and graduated with distinction. In 2018, he started his master’s studies at the Conservatory of Milan with Laura Magistrelli. During his studies, he also performed as a soloist with the orchestra I pomeriggi Musicali of Milan. In 2020, he received his Master of Arts at the Mozarteum University in Salzburg, studying with Andreas Schablas, solo clarinetist at the Munich State Opera. He later studied with Wenzel Fuchs, clarinetist at the Berliner Philharmoniker, at the Mozarteum University in Salzburg.
Concert May 27
Masterclasses May 27 & 28
Hosted by Department of Music
JASON ISBELL and the 400 UNIT
Jason Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation. Isbell broke through in 2013 with the release of Southeastern. His next two albums, Something More Than Free (2015) and The Nashville Sound (2017), won Grammy Awards for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song. Isbell’s song “Maybe It’s Time” was featured in the 2019 reboot of A Star Is Born. His most recent full-length album, Reunions (2020), is a critically acclaimed collection of 10 new songs. He performs with the 400 Unit at Frost Amphitheater.
Concert June 29
Hosted by Stanford Live
JAZZ MAFIA
Jazz Mafia celebrates the birthday of music legend Stevie Wonder, the undeniable GOAT. The jazz collective takes on the greatest hits, back catalog, the songs that really make you love Stevie, and ones you may not have heard that will make you love him even more. Two back-to-back concerts in the Bing Studio.
Concerts May 13
Hosted by Stanford Live
KESHI
keshi is the moniker of Casey Luong, a singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist whose immersive and introspective songs have drawn in millions of fans worldwide. He performs at Frost with No Rome and James Ivy in the Hell & Back tour.
Concert April 5
Hosted by Stanford Live
NIDA KIRMANI
Scholar and film producer Nida Kirmani, associate professor of sociology at the Lahore University of Management Sciences, has published widely on issues related to gender, Islam, women’s movements, development, and urban studies in India and Pakistan. Her documentary Shadowlands: Life After Conflict in Lyari, Karachi sheds light on the ongoing ramifications of violence and questions whether peace has truly been achieved for the people of Lyari. Kirmani discusses the film after a screening in Encina Commons.
Screening and discussion April 6
Hosted by Center for South Asia, Shorenstein Asia-Pacific Research Center (APARC)
PATTI LUPONE
Actress and singer Patti LuPone has graced the worlds of theater, film, and television for decades. The two-time Tony winner was the original Evita on Broadway and the original Fantine in London’s Les Misérables. LuPone’s solo shows draw from her mega-selling albums and theatrical appearances to highlight her brilliant vocal power, vivacious storytelling, and commanding stage presence.
Concert June 7
Hosted by Stanford Live
YO-YO MA
After meeting by chance in 1978, acclaimed pianist Kathryn Stott and renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma continue a decades-long collaboration that has led to shared music projects including their most recent joint album, Songs of Comfort and Hope. The duo performs together at the Bing in a recital that’s a testament to Ma’s belief in the power of culture to build understanding and Stott’s passion for creating community through music.
Concert April 3
Hosted by Stanford Live
LAUREN LEE MCCARTHY
Through their practice over the last decade, artist Lauren Lee McCarthy has been figuring out through performances and visual media what it means to be human in an increasingly mechanized world. From automating romantic dates to re-inserting compassion in voice-activated smart homes to reimagining reproductive futures, McCarthy sits at the intersection of art and ethics for co-existence with machines. McCarthy is currently the 2022-23 Visiting Artist at the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), where they are exploring the genetic implication of artificial reproductive technologies, which will culminate in a live performance for the campus community.
Performance April 21
Seminar May 3
Symposium May 24
Hosted by Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence
MEKLIT
Ethiopian-born singer songwriter Meklit Hadero draws inspiration from the first generation American experience – both her own and others’ – to inform the public radio show MOVEMENT, broadcast nationally on PRX’s The World. MOVEMENT recenters immigrants, migrants, and refugees as essential drivers of cultural expression, innovative perspectives, and powerful new art. Over a series of conversations and interviews, Meklit and her band engage with migrant Americans to put their stories into a creative context for a musical journey that more fully encompasses the narrative tapestry of their unique heritage. For this live program of MOVEMENT, Meklit will be joined onstage by Diana Gameros (Mexico/U.S.), Jesus Diaz (Cuba/U.S.), and Clarissa Bitar (Palestine/U.S.).
Event April 13
Hosted by Stanford Live
WILLIE NELSON
With a seven-decade career, country music singer and songwriter Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He performs at Frost with Shane Smith & The Saints and Tyler Booth.
Concert April 24
Hosted by Stanford Live
OBJECT COLLECTION
Object Collection’s history is intimately connected with house concerts. Several of its first performances were in friends’ living rooms for a small group of attendees. In their words, “We summon the ghosts of Jack Smith, Sam Rivers, and all those who blended their art with their homes. The most basic form of a community: You there watching me here, us together.”
Concert April 13
Hosted by Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, Department of Music
PHIL LESH & FRIENDS
Phil Lesh & Friends is an American rock band formed and led by Phil Lesh, former bassist of the Grateful Dead. The Phil & Friends concept takes the music of the Grateful Dead and explores and interprets it in new ways, giving new life to the Grateful Dead’s material and bringing in new styles and innovations while at the same time remaining loyal to the original music and the original fans.
Concert May 5
Hosted by Stanford Live
PHILHARMONIA BAROQUE ORCHESTRA
One of the Bay Area’s greatest musical treasures, the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra plays classical and baroque jewels on period instruments. The spring program at Bing is titled From Muffat to Mason.
Concert April 28
Hosted by Stanford Live
STEPHEN PRUTSMAN
Stephen Prutsman has been described as one of the most innovative musicians of his time. Moving easily from classical to jazz to world music styles as a pianist, composer, and conductor, he continues to explore and seek common ground and relationships in the music of all cultures and languages. As a composer, Prutsman’s long collaboration with Grammy Award-winning Kronos Quartet has resulted in over 40 arrangements and compositions for them. He performs with the St. Lawrence at Bing.
Concert May 7
Hosted by Department of Music, Stanford Live
FAVIANNA RODRIGUEZ
Favianna Rodriguez is an interdisciplinary artist, cultural strategist, and entrepreneur based in Oakland, California. Her art and praxis address migration, gender justice, climate change, racial equity, and sexual freedom. Her work centers joy and healing while challenging entrenched myths and dominant cultural practices. She is the co-founder and president of the Center for Cultural Power, a women of color, artist-led organization, inspiring artists and culture makers to imagine a world where power is distributed equitably and where we live in harmony with nature.
Lecture May 10
Hosted by Institute for Diversity in the Arts
SAN FRANCISCO BALLET
San Francisco Ballet, long recognized for pushing boundaries in dance, performs at the Bing Fling, a 10-year anniversary celebration of Bing Concert Hall and the future of Stanford Live.
Concert April 1
Hosted by Stanford Live
SAN SALVADOR
Occitan polyphony is the starting point for this six-voice and percussion collective as they embark on their search for universal folklore, rooted in the region’s deep troubadour traditions yet circulating between cultures and musical genres. Their compositions use the Occitan language as a rhythmic instrument, combining poetry with hypnotic vocal harmonies cascading over shifting patterns of compelling percussion to create their own universe. Trained by Gabriel, the band leader, the singers harmoniously balance the percussion, the clapping of hands, and the voices. Responding to or confronting each other, they alternate whispers and dramatic rises. Drunken rhythms follow slow songs, on various themes: spring, religion, war. There is never any monotony in these interpretations, but rather a real staging of each piece.
Concert April 14
Hosted by Stanford Live
SAN JOSE TAIKO
Stanford Taiko presents Impulse, a concert of original works for North American taiko and a celebration of San Jose Taiko’s 50th anniversary. Stanford Taiko is excited to honor San Jose Taiko’s history and its many contributions to Stanford Taiko over the years.
Performance May 6
Hosted by Department of Music, Stanford Live
IRAN SANADZADEH
Performing on the terpsichora pressure-sensitive floors, an electronic instrument controlled by whole-body movement, Iran Sanadzadeh performs from her upcoming debut album Ocean, Again. This performance uses the gestural vocabulary learned on the instrument to control a large number of sonic parameters with few controls. The sonic aesthetic, minimal in starting material, weaves dichotomies resulting from unintuitive mappings on the instrument to find new sound associations.
Concert May 12
Hosted by Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, Department of Music
JEAN SHIN
Known for her large-scale installations and public sculptures, artist Jean Shin transforms accumulations of discarded objects into powerful monuments that interrogate our complex relationship between material consumption, collective identity, and community engagement. Shin is the 2022-23 Denning Visiting Artist and artist-in-residence at Stanford School of Medicine’s LaBeaud Lab. Her work is included in the exhibition Convergence Zone at the Anderson Collection and she delivers the 2023 McMurtry Lecture.
Lecture May 10
Hosted by Anderson Collection, LaBeaud Lab, Office of the Vice President for the Arts
EDWARD SIMON
Edward Simon, a native of Venezuela, has made a name for himself over decades in America as a jazz improviser, composer-arranger, and band leader, with his profile heightening in recent years as he has explored the commonalities jazz can have with the folkloric sounds of Latin America. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area as a member of the all-star SFJAZZ Collective, he has been a Guggenheim Fellow along with being awarded multiple composition grants as part of the Chamber Music America’s New Jazz Works initiative.
Concert May 12
Hosted by Stanford Live
DANIEL G. SMITH
Daniel G. Smith was appointed associate principal bass of the San Francisco Symphony in 2017. He previously served as principal bass of the Santa Barbara Symphony, and he was a member of the San Diego Symphony. He has served as guest principal and associate principal bass with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and Mainly Mozart Music Festival, as well as guest principal of the Lakes Area Music Festival in Brainerd, Minnesota He performs with the St. Lawrence at Bing.
Concert May 7
Hosted by Department of Music, Stanford Live
ADAM STANOVIĆ
Adam Stanović started composing electronic music over 25 years ago. His works are mostly realized on a fixed medium, sometimes accompanied by instruments, electronics, film, and animation. Collectively, they have been performed in over 500 international concerts and received prizes, residencies, and mentions at competitions around the world. He presents a concert of electroacoustic works diffused live over the 56.8-speaker dome in the CCRMA Stage.
Concert April 5
Hosted by Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, Department of Music
KATHRYN STOTT
After meeting by chance in 1978, acclaimed pianist Kathryn Stott and renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma continue a decades-long collaboration that has led to shared music projects including their most recent joint album, Songs of Comfort and Hope. The duo performs together at the Bing in a recital that’s a testament to Ma’s belief in the power of culture to build understanding and Stott’s passion for creating community through music.
Concert April 3
Hosted by Stanford Live
NICK SOUSANIS
Nick Sousanis is an Eisner-winning comics author and an associate professor of humanities and liberal studies at San Francisco State University, where he started and runs a Comics Studies program. He participates in the Comics, More Than Words series with his talk “Drawing Theory.”
Lecture May 30
Hosted by Division of Literatures, Cultures, and Languages
JAMES TAYLOR
James Taylor’s music embodies the art of songwriting in its most personal and universal forms. He is a master at describing specific, even autobiographical situations, in a way that resonates with people everywhere. In 1971, Taylor was on the cover of Time magazine, heralded as the harbinger of the singer-songwriter era. Five decades later, his warm baritone, introspective lyrics, and unique style of guitar playing still blaze a path to which young musicians aspire. Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968. He has won multiple Grammy Awards, has been inducted into both the Rock & Roll and the prestigious Songwriters Halls of Fame, and was honored by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences as a MusiCares Person of the Year.
Concert May 30
Hosted by Stanford Live
TUCK & PATTI
For over 44 years, the genre-crossing vocal/guitar duo Tuck & Patti has cast its passionate musical spell worldwide, capturing the hearts of lovers, the respect of jazz buffs, and the jaw-dropping awe of guitarists and singers. They have long been regarded by musicians and critics as the standard for an improvising musical duo. Their music spans Duke Ellington, the Beatles, and Jimi Hendrix – rock, pop, jazz, gospel, blues, folk, world, and classical – classics and originals, but inevitably finally just sounds like Tuck & Patti. Transcending categorization, Tuck & Patti are known for individual virtuosity in service of the greater goal of expressing love, hope, and gratitude through their musical collaboration. Four concerts over two nights.
Concerts May 19 & 20
Hosted by Stanford Live
LAWHORE VAGISTAN
LaWhore Vagistan, your favorite South Asian drag auntie, brings the nightclub to the classroom (and vice versa) to explain how critical social theory matters in queer nightlife. Touching on themes that include globalization, feminist theory, and islamophobia, she stages the nightclub as a site of politics and pleasure. Part lecture, part lipsync, part audience participation, the show demonstrates how much drag teaches us, even requires us, to be in relation with the rest of the world.
Performance/lecture May 10
Hosted by Center for South Asia, Department of Art and Art History, Department of Theater and Performance Studies, Film and Media Studies, Institute for Diversity in the Arts, Queer Student Resources, Stanford Global Studies Division, Stanford Humanities Center
VÂN-ÁNH VANESSA VÕ
Vân-Ánh Vanessa Võ is an award-winning performer and Emmy Award-winning composer who has collaborated with Kronos Quartet, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, and Yo-Yo Ma. The multi-instrumentalist and composer fuses deeply rooted Vietnamese musical traditions with fresh new structures and compositions, creating music that moves beyond genre into a space of transformation. Her multimedia production Mekong: LIFE explores issues of climate change and natural resource exploitation in communities from Vietnam to Laos to Burma through stunning sounds and visions of life along the Mekong River.
Concert April 23
Hosted by Stanford Live
RUFUS WAINWRIGHT
Rufus Wainwright, one of the great vocalists, songwriters, and composers of his generation, performs at the Bing Fling, a 10-year anniversary celebration of Bing Concert Hall and the future of Stanford Live.
Concert April 1
Hosted by Stanford Live
YASMIN WILLIAMS
Acoustic fingerstyle guitarist Yasmin Williams brings her unorthodox, modern style of playing to the Studio using various techniques, including alternate tunings, percussive hits, and lap tapping. Two back-to-back concerts.
Concerts May 18
Hosted by Stanford Live
ANNICKA YI
Working at the intersection of politics and macrobiotics, Anicka Yi’s practice questions the increasingly hazy taxonomic distinctions between what is human, animal, plant, and machine.
2022-23 residency
Hosted by Human and Planetary Health Working Group, Institute for Diversity in the Arts, Office of the Vice President for the Arts, Stanford Arts Institute