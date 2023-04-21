Dozens of artists are on campus this quarter to entertain, delight, provoke, and shed light on global issues. Hosted by over 20 different units on campus, they’re here to engage with students, faculty, and staff and, in most cases, offer public performances, readings, and lectures.

Longer, warmer days make it a great time to enjoy Frost Amphitheater. Performances in May include Willie Nelson and Phil Lesh, both making return appearances; Blackfest; and the Frost Music & Arts Festival. In June, look forward to the multi-artist outdoor concert event Re:Set, featuring headliners LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, and boygenius.

Bing Studio will host more intimate public performances, such as Jazz Mafia’s annual Stevie Wonder birthday bash and LatinXoxo by Venezuelan cabaret artist Migguel Anggelo. Yearlong artist residencies conclude in June with performances and lectures by HAI visiting artist Lauren Lee McCarthy and Jean Shin, artist-in-residence with the School of Medicine’s LaBeaud Lab.

Read on for the complete list of spring guest artist events.