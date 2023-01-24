Meet Stanford’s 2023 winter quarter guest artists
Music in many forms, from popular folk and jazz to the more esoteric liturgical chants and Baroque flute, will be performed throughout the winter quarter in various locations on campus. Solo artists scheduled to perform include the pianist Lang Lang, Broadway star Patti Lupone, and Syrian American rapper and poet Omar Offendum. The Ukrainian world-music quartet DakhaBrakha will meld Ukrainian folk music with the rhythms of surrounding regions in their performance, while the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will celebrate the legacy of music director Riccardo Muti’s tenure with the orchestra – one of the most extraordinary chapters in the CSO’s history.
Creative writers visiting campus this quarter to read and discuss their work include Stanford alum Elif Batuman, who is a staff writer at The New Yorker and the author of The Possessed: Adventures with Russian Books and the People Who Read Them, and science fiction and screenwriter Nnedi Okorafor, whose works include Who Fears Death, in development at HBO as a TV series, and the Binti novella trilogy that is in development with Media Res. A series of evening performances curated by lecturer in creative writing and former Stegner Fellow Hieu Minh Nguyen will bring together award-winning poets and spoken word artists Danez Smith and Fatimah Asghar, plus members of Stanford’s Spoken Word Collective.
Other guest artists will speak about their documentary films, present the tragedy Romeo and Juliet with puppets, treat audiences to nights of laughter, and share their visual art practice.
All events listed below are in person, and many are free. Enjoy.
2023 winter quarter guest artists
CYRILLE AIMÉE
Improvisation is not just a technique for Grammy-nominated artist Cyrille Aimée – it’s a way of life, one that has not only allowed her to share her engaging voice and sparkling creativity with the world, but one that has led her on an unexpected journey.
Concert Feb. 12
Hosted by Stanford Live
ARSWAIN
Jazz musician Zach Moses, electronic artist Arswain, and their collaborative project Diving Dame showcase stripped-down acoustic songs next to electronic permutating grooves, serene ambient pieces, and tectonic beats. Grounded in the relationship between humans and the Earth, their compositions share how music acts as a powerful vessel of hope and truth against the current state of the planet.
Concert Jan. 27
Hosted by Stanford Live
FATIMAH ASGHAR
An evening of spoken word poetry curated by lecturer in creative writing and former Stegner Fellow Hieu Minh Nguyen brings together award-winning poets and spoken word artists Danez Smith and Fatimah Asghar plus members of Stanford’s Spoken Word Collective for a series of performances.
Spoken word performance Feb. 23
Hosted by Stanford Creative Writing Program, Stanford Live
DANILO BRITO
The virtuoso duo of mandolinist Danilo Brito and guitarist João Luiz present their first album Esquina de São Paulo (Street Corner of São Paulo), showcasing the vibrant instrumental music of Brazil with compositions by Danilo Brito and giants such as Pixinguinha and Jacob do Bandolim, arranged by João Luiz. Co-produced by multi-Grammy Award winner Kabir Sehgal, Esquina de São Paulo delivers the duo’s version of Brazilian instrumental music, marked by infectious rhythms, sparkling counterpoint, and shimmering tone.
Concert Mar. 24
Hosted by Stanford Live
RONNIE BURKETT
The works of Canadian puppeteer Ronnie Burkett are well known for their elaborate design and outrageous hilarity. Burkett began touring his puppet shows around Alberta at the age of 14 and has been on the road, honing his craft, ever since. Burkett’s Daisy Theatre Players return to the Bing Studio with his latest production, an interpretation of Shakespeare’s tragedy Romeo and Juliet.
Performances Mar. 1-4
Hosted by Stanford Live
ELIF BATUMAN
Elif Batuman’s first novel, The Idiot, was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize and was shortlisted for the Women’s Prize for Fiction in the U.K. The sequel, Either/Or, was published in 2022. She is also the author of The Possessed: Adventures with Russian Books and the People Who Read Them, which was a finalist for a National Book Critics Circle Award in criticism. She has been a staff writer at The New Yorker since 2010 and holds a PhD in comparative literature from Stanford University.
Reading and conversation Feb. 1
Hosted by McCoy Family Center for Ethics in Society, School of Humanities and Sciences Dean’s Office
ELLEN SEBASTIAN CHANG
Ellen Sebastian Chang is a director and writer who advocates for human rights through her art practices.
2023 winter and spring residency
Hosted by the Institute for Diversity in the Arts.
CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 season celebrates the legacy of music director Riccardo Muti’s tenure with the orchestra – one of the most extraordinary chapters in the CSO’s history. Muti, whose tenure concludes in 2023, marks the 13th year of this exceptional artistic partnership that has thrilled audiences in Chicago and around the world. The CSO’s program at the Bing features Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture and Symphony No. 8, Anatoly Liadov’s The Enchanted Lake, and Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures from an Exhibition.
Concert Jan. 26
Hosted by Stanford Live
BRUCE COCKBURN
For over 50 years, Canadian singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn has melded folk, jazz, rock, and global sounds, making an inimitable imprint on Canadian music and culture. A revered guitarist, gifted lyricist, and fervent activist, Cockburn has had an illustrious career shaped by politics, spirituality, and musical diversity. He describes his signature guitar style as “a combination of country blues fingerpicking and poorly absorbed jazz training,” and it has proven, time and time again, to be the perfect accompaniment to his lyrics about joy, pain, fear, faith, and the world around us. In his Bing Concert Hall performance, Cockburn brings more of his signature sounds and revolutionary spirit.
Concert Jan. 27
Hosted by Stanford Live
DONAGH COLEMAN
Finnish-Irish-American filmmaker-scholar Donagh Coleman holds degrees in philosophy and psychology and music and media technologies from Trinity College Dublin, and an MA in Asian studies from UC Berkeley. His film Tukdam: Between Worlds unravels our certainties about life and death, and shows how differently death can be construed in different cultural contexts. In this encounter between worlds, the scientists’ methods and views are challenged by a civilization where death has been a central preoccupation for centuries.
Screening and conversation Feb. 16
Hosted by Ho Center for Buddhist Studies
DAKHABRAKHA
DakhaBrakha is a world-music quartet from Ukraine whose name stems from the old Ukrainian language for “give/take,” highlighting a core tenet of the group’s musical philosophy. Accompanied by Indian, Arabic, African, Russian, and Australian traditional instruments, and melding Ukrainian folk music with the rhythms of surrounding regions, the group embodies the synergy that is possible when these global sounds come together. The quartet’s astonishing vocals, beautifully intricate traditional attire, and theatrical flair come together to craft an unforgettable musical experience.
Concert Mar. 8
Hosted by Stanford Live
JOYCE DIDONATO
Soprano Joyce DiDonato is not only one of the finest singers in the world of opera, but one of its most theatrical and imaginative. She shines both as a performer and as a fierce advocate for the arts, reaching greater heights with each new endeavor. In this latest presentation of her vocal mastery, DiDonato and her ensemble Il Pomo d’Oro explore our interconnectivity to nature and to each other through a selection of baroque and contemporary works and a guest appearance from Bay Area choir group iSing Silicon Valley.
Concert Jan. 20
Hosted by Stanford Live
ENSEMBLE ORGANUM
Stanford’s Department of Art and Art History and the Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics collaborate with Marcel Pérès and his Ensemble Organum to re-create the spiritual sights and sounds from the medieval Office of Ste. Foy at Conques. This first modern musical realization of the 11th-century liturgical chant features a close connection between melody, golden image, relief sculpture, and the resonant acoustics of the Romanesque architecture of stone vaults.
Concert Feb. 10
Hosted by Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics, Department of Art and Art History, Stanford Live
KIRAN GANDHI
Kiran Gandhi, MST ’22, known as Madame Gandhi is an award-winning artist and activist known for her uplifting, percussive electronic music and positive message about gender liberation and personal power. She will be on campus to deliver the Roger W. Heyns Lecture followed by a Q&A and a musical performance.
Lecture and performance Jan. 30
Hosted by the Office for Religious & Spiritual Life
BRANDON JAMES GWINN
Back by popular demand, Brandon James Gwinn returns to the Studio for his unforgettably unique piano bar experience. Come and join us for a night of free-flowing piano debauchery and guest singers where show tunes, fun, and community take center stage.
Concert Feb. 18
Hosted by Stanford Live
STEVE HACKMAN
A multi-hyphenate music powerhouse and visionary producer, Steve Hackman is a daring voice leading the charge among a new generation of classical musicians intent on redefining the genre. Equally adept in classical and popular styles, Hackman is the creator of FUSE, a production that synthesizes classical and popular masterworks such as Brahms X Radiohead and The Resurrection Mixtape (Mahler X Notorious BIG X Tupac Shakur) which he conducted all over the world. For his Stanford Live visit, Hackman brings Beethoven X Coldplay and Tchaikovsky X Drake and will also discuss his recent work on the Beatles.
Concert Feb. 24
Hosted by Stanford Live
LUPITA INFANTE
Simultaneously honoring the past, celebrating the present, and creating the future of regional Mexican music, Lupita Infante is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter whose elegant and graceful style captures the beauty of traditional mariachi, norteño, and ranchera music. Granddaughter of Pedro Infante, Lupita Infante carries on her family’s musical legacy with power and passion in her voice. Accompanied by an all-female mariachi band, Infante continues to stand firm in her mission to empower women through her music in a tradition historically dominated by men.
Concert Feb. 19
Hosted by Stanford Live
ISRAELI CHAMBER PROJECT
The Israeli Chamber Project has emerged as one of the most electrifying ensembles to appear in the past decade, winning worldwide acclaim for its depth and virtuosity. For their performance at the Bing, the group joins Lebanese-American tenor and recent Grammy Award winner Karim Sulayman in a wide-ranging program that draws on texts of love, peace, and the shared strength in community, including Samuel Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915, Harrison Birtwistle’s Bogenstrich, Naji Hakim’s The Dove (Biblical) and Maronite Carols, Copland’s Sextet, and more.
Concert Mar. 11
Hosted by Stanford Live
SAMARA JOY
Born and raised in the Bronx, rising star Samara Joy’s velvety, smooth voice puts her own enchanting interpretation on jazz standards from the Great American Songbook. After winning the 2019 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition at the age of 19, she released her debut album Samara Joy. As one of America’s most promising young vocalists, she has already performed in many of the great jazz venues in New York. On her latest release, Linger Awhile, 22-year-old Samara Joy makes her case to join the likes of Sarah, Ella, and Billie as the next jazz singing sensation recorded by the venerable Verve Records.
Two concerts Mar. 15
Hosted by Stanford Live
ISAAC JULIEN
Sir Isaac Julien, RA, is a critically acclaimed British artist and filmmaker. In 2018, he joined the faculty at the University of California Santa Cruz, where he is a distinguished professor of the arts and leads the Moving Image Lab together with arts Professor Mark Nash.
Lecture Feb. 23
Hosted by Department of Art and Art History
LALEH KHADIVI
Laleh Khadivi is an Iranian American novelist and filmmaker. She is the author of a trilogy of novels tracing three generations of a Kurdish family as they make their way to the United States and undergo the profound transformations of the immigrant experience.
2022-23 residency
Hosted by the Creative Writing Program
JUNGHAE KIM
JungHae Kim’s unique style blends a sparkling virtuoso technique with a gentle and lyrical sensibility that makes the harpsichord instantly accessible to the modern ear. She earned diplomas in harpsichord performance at the Peabody Institute, Oberlin Conservatory, and Sweelinck Conservatorium before completing her studies with Dutch master Gustav Leonhardt in Amsterdam. She performs with Barthold Kuijken, Baroque flute.
Concert Feb. 18
Hosted by Department of Music
BARTHOLD KUIJKEN
Barthold Kuijken is a Belgian flutist and recorder player known for playing Baroque music on historical instruments. His research on authentic instruments, collaboration with flute and recorder makers, and study of sources of the 17th and 18th centuries led him to specialize in performance on original instruments.
Masterclass and lecture Feb. 18
Concert Feb. 18
Hosted by Department of Music
LANG LANG
A prodigy who made his Beijing concert debut playing Chopin at 13 – and who became a sensation at 17 when he stepped in on short notice to play Tchaikovsky with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Lang Lang has dazzled audiences worldwide with his emotional fire and virtuosity. Experience the flamboyant performer and passionate educator The New Yorker called “the world’s ambassador of the keyboard” in a solo performance in the intimacy of Bing Concert Hall.
Concert Feb. 17
Hosted by Stanford Live
LUCI
Folk-pop trio Luci returns to Stanford Live after their summer 2022 Frost appearance during the Stanford Live Arts Festival. From poetic musings to an anthemic fervor, a Luci show is simply their powerful, musical friendship on display. Born out of a spontaneous session between three stylistically different LA-based songwriters in 2015, Luci has opened for REO Speedwagon, Justin Moore, Raelynn, Tyler Farr, and more, built a loyal fanbase in LA and Nashville, and toured the country with Pat Benatar and Neil Girlado.
Concert Mar. 16
Hosted by Stanford Live
JOÃO LUIZ
The virtuoso duo of mandolinist Danilo Brito and guitarist João Luiz present their first album Esquina de São Paulo (Street Corner of São Paulo), showcasing the vibrant instrumental music of Brazil with compositions by Danilo Brito and giants such as Pixinguinha and Jacob do Bandolim, arranged by João Luiz. Co-produced by multi-Grammy Award winner Kabir Sehgal, Esquina de São Paulo delivers the duo’s version of Brazilian instrumental music, marked by infectious rhythms, sparkling counterpoint, and shimmering tone.
Concert Mar. 24
Hosted by Stanford Live
PATTI LUPONE
Actress and singer Patti LuPone has graced the worlds of theater, film, and television for decades. The two-time Tony winner was the original Evita on Broadway and the original Fantine in London’s Les Misérables. LuPone’s solo shows draw from her mega-selling albums and theatrical appearances to highlight her brilliant vocal power, vivacious storytelling, and commanding stage presence.
Concert Feb. 11
Hosted by Stanford Live
RONNIE MALLEY
Syrian American rapper and poet Omar Offendum and Palestinian American multi-instrumentalist maestro Ronnie Malley weave stories of the past, present, and future as they trace the influence of Al-Andalus and Arabic-speaking peoples on music and culture, from New York City’s Little Syria to the birth of California Surf Rock.
Concert Jan. 28
Hosted by Stanford Live
MIKE MARSHALL
American music trailblazers Mike Marshall, Edgar Meyer, George Meyer, and Bryan Sutton perform together, each with a keen sense of musicianship and mastery of their instrument and genres. Blending new grass and classical, they bring the summer bluegrass festival circuit to the Bing.
Concert Jan. 21
Hosted by Stanford Live
LAUREN LEE MCCARTHY
Lauren Lee McCarthy is an artist examining social relationships in the midst of surveillance, automation, and algorithmic living. Recent collaborations include Unlearning Language, an interactive installation and performance exploring futures beyond persistent monitoring.
2022-23 residency
Hosted by Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence
SULI MCCULLOUGH
Suli McCullough is an American stand-up comedian, comic actor, and writer-producer. He’s perhaps best known for his portrayal of “Crazy Legs” in the Wayans Bros. spoof movie Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, and for his recurring role as Dwayne “Mouse” Abercrombie on the WB sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show. Suli was a writer on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, ESPN’s ESPY Awards, and this year’s Academy Awards.
Two performances Mar. 9
Hosted by Stanford Live
TODD MCGRAIN
Todd McGrain has been a sculptor for over 25 years and a filmmaker for 10. He has received a number of grants and awards including the Guggenheim Memorial Fellowship and his work is in permanent sculpture collections around the country. McGrain’s film The Lost Bird Project follows the road trip that he and his brother-in-law take as they search for the locations where now-extinct birds were last seen in the wild and negotiate for permission to install McGrain’s large bronze sculptures there.
Screening and conversation Feb. 24
Hosted by Stanford Live, Anderson Collection
VINCE MENDOZA
Two Grammy Award-winning artists join forces with a big band in an extraordinary collaboration. Considered one of the most important singers of her generation, Brazilian vocalist Luciana Souza brings her deeply personal and illuminated singing to songs by Antônio Carlos Jobim, Chico Pinheiro, Edu Lobo, Chico Buarque, Guinga, Djavan, Ivan Lins, and Gilberto Gil. Arranged and conducted by composer Vince Mendoza, Storytellers becomes a love letter to the landscape of Brazil.
Concert Mar. 25
Hosted by Stanford Live
EDGAR MEYER
American music trailblazers Mike Marshall, Edgar Meyer, George Meyer, and Bryan Sutton perform together, each with a keen sense of musicianship and mastery of their instrument and genres. Blending new grass and classical, they bring the summer bluegrass festival circuit to the Bing.
Concert Jan. 21
Hosted by Stanford Live
GEORGE MEYER
American music trailblazers Mike Marshall, Edgar Meyer, George Meyer, and Bryan Sutton perform together, each with a keen sense of musicianship and mastery of their instrument and genres. Blending new grass and classical, they bring the summer bluegrass festival circuit to the Bing.
Concert Jan. 21
Hosted by Stanford Live
ISAAC MIZRAHI
His talent goes way beyond fashion. Don’t miss a night with famed clothing designer and Project Runway All-Stars judge, Isaac Mizrahi. Accompanied by his band of jazz musicians, Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes by the likes of Madonna and Barbra Streisand to Billie Eilish, Cole Porter, and more. He will also dish on everything happening from social media, politics, sex, and his latest Instagram obsessions.
Concerts Mar. 10-11
Hosted by Stanford Live
ZACH MOSES
Jazz musician Zach Moses, electronic artist Arswain, and their collaborative project Diving Dame showcase stripped-down acoustic songs next to electronic permutating grooves, serene ambient pieces, and tectonic beats. Grounded in the relationship between humans and the Earth, their compositions share how music acts as a powerful vessel of hope and truth against the current state of the planet.
Concert Jan. 27
Hosted by Stanford Live
ALYSA NAHMIA
Director Alysa Nahmia’s documentary Art & Krimes by Krimes documents the artistic journey of Jesse Krimes. While locked up for six years in federal prison, artist Jesse Krimes secretly creates monumental works of art – including an astonishing 40-foot mural made with prison bed sheets, hair gel, and newspaper. He smuggles out each panel piece-by-piece with the help of fellow artists, only seeing the mural in totality upon coming home. As Jesse’s work captures the art world’s attention, he struggles to adjust to life outside, living with the threat that any misstep will trigger a life sentence.
Screening and conversation Feb. 15
Hosted by Anderson Collection
NEW CENTURY CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
Led by music director and violinist Daniel Hope, the conductorless Bay Area-based ensemble continues its distinguished legacy. From the ominous fog horns of the San Francisco Bay in Hitchcock’s Vertigo to the chaotic city streets of Gershwin’s An American in Paris, New Century puts you at the heart of the drama with a selection of music from iconic films. A celebration of the American West completes the program with a special arrangement of music by legendary film composer Ennio Morricone.
Concert Jan. 22
Hosted by Stanford Live
OMAR OFFENDUM
Syrian American rapper and poet Omar Offendum and Palestinian American multi-instrumentalist maestro Ronnie Malley weave stories of the past, present, and future as they trace the influence of Al-Andalus and Arabic-speaking peoples on music and culture, from New York City’s Little Syria to the birth of California Surf Rock.
Concert Jan. 28
Hosted by Stanford Live
NNEDI OKORAFOR
Writer Nnedi Okorafor’s works include Who Fears Death (in development at HBO into a TV series), the Binti novella trilogy (optioned and in development with Media Res), The Book of Phoenix, Nsibidi Scripts Series, and Lagoon. She is the winner of Hugo, Nebula, World Fantasy, Locus, and Lodestar Awards and her debut novel Zahrah the Windseeker won the prestigious Wole Soyinka Prize for Literature. Okorafor has also written an Africanfuturist comic series, Laguardia (winner of the Hugo and Eisner Awards), comics for Marvel, including Black Panther: Long Live the King and Wakanda Forever (featuring the Dora Milaje), and the Shuri series. She has a short memoir titled Broken Places and Outer Spaces. Okorafor holds a PhD (literature) and two MAs (journalism and literature).
Conversation Feb. 28
Hosted by Institute for Diversity in the Arts
PHILHARMONIA BAROQUE ORCHESTRA
Grammy-winning conductor Jeannette Sorrell returns to PBO as part of the organization’s acclaimed Jews & Music program – bringing together members from her ensemble Apollo’s Fire alongside the Philharmonia Chamber Players and singers from the Philharmonia Chorale in this unique collaboration between two of the country’s most vital historical performance ensembles. In this new program, Sorrell draws on her previous work in acclaimed recordings of Jewish music – and her own Jewish roots – to create an exploration of Sephardic, Roman, and Ashkenazy musical traditions.
Concert Mar. 17
Hosted by Stanford Live
JUHO POHJONEN
Tenor Karim Sulayman, whose “lucid, velvety tenor and pop-star charisma” (BBC Music Magazine) led to his first Grammy win in 2019, joins forces with violinist Danbi Um and pianist Juho Pohjonen. Rising star Um was declared “utterly dazzling … [playing with] mesmerizing grace,” while Pohjonen has been hailed as “positively electrifying, the ideal blend of poise and passion” (Plain Dealer). Together, the extraordinary trio – who rarely performs together – will present an evening of romantic songs and chamber works as part of the Shenson Recital Series.
Concert Jan. 19
Hosted by Department of Music
THE QUEEN'S CARTOONISTS
Pulling from over 100 years of animation, The Queen’s Cartoonists masterfully embody the energy and playfulness of cartoons through music. Perfectly synchronized to the films projected on stage, their symphony of faithful renditions and fresh compositions leads the audience through a world of marvelous musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, and comedy. The Queen’s Cartoonists bring a brilliant blend of jazz and classical music to all ages with a repertoire that ranges from the golden age of animation and cult cartoon classics to modern favorites.
Concert Mar. 19
Hosted by Stanford Live
KALA RAMNATH
Maestra Kala Ramnath performs with her “Singing Violin” in a duo performance alongside tabla musician Abhijit Banerjee. Her playing has been featured on the Grammy-nominated Miles from India project, compositions of hers have appeared on the Grammy-winning album In 27 Pieces and the Kronos Quartet’s 50 For The Future. The U.K.-based Songlines magazine hailed Ramnath as one of the 50 world’s best instrumentalists and selected album Kala as one of its 50 best recordings.
Concert Mar. 23
Hosted by Stanford Center for South Asia, Stanford Live
MARY RUEFLE
Mary Ruefle is the author of many books, most recently Dunce, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. She is an erasure artist whose treatments of 19th-century texts have been exhibited in museums and galleries and published in A Little White Shadow and An Incarnation of the Now. A book of lectures, Madness, Rack, and Honey, was a finalist for the National Book Critic Circle Award.
Reading Mar. 1
Hosted by Creative Writing Program
CÉCILE MCLORIN SALVANT
Three-time Grammy winner, MacArthur Fellow, and beloved jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant makes her return to Bing Concert Hall with her latest album Ghost Song, a rich exploration of the myriad ways people find themselves haunted through ghosts, nostalgia, and yearning. Ghost Song most recently landed on the New York Times’ list of the Best Jazz Albums of 2022 and has earned two Grammy nominations. This emotionally captivating manifestation of absence and grief is powered by Salvant’s vocal gifts, concise yet prismatic writing, and genre-obliterating inclinations.
Concert Jan. 28
Hosted by Stanford Live
JEAN SHIN
Known for her large-scale installations and public sculptures, artist Jean Shin transforms accumulations of discarded objects into powerful monuments that interrogate our complex relationship between material consumption, collective identity, and community engagement.
2022-23 residency
Hosted by the LaBeaud Lab at Stanford School of Medicine
DANEZ SMITH
An evening of spoken word poetry curated by lecturer in creative writing and former Stegner Fellow Hieu Minh Nguyen brings together award-winning poets and spoken word artists Danez Smith and Fatimah Asghar plus members of Stanford’s Spoken Word Collective for a series of performances.
Spoken word performance Feb. 23
Hosted by Stanford Creative Writing Program, Stanford Live
LUCIANA SOUZA
Two Grammy Award-winning artists join forces with a big band in an extraordinary collaboration. Considered one of the most important singers of her generation, Brazilian vocalist Luciana Souza brings her deeply personal and illuminated singing to songs by Antônio Carlos Jobim, Chico Pinheiro, Edu Lobo, Chico Buarque, Guinga, Djavan, Ivan Lins, and Gilberto Gil. Arranged and conducted by composer Vince Mendoza, Storytellers becomes a love letter to the landscape of Brazil.
Concert Mar. 25
Hosted by Stanford Live
HITO STEYERL
Hito Steyerl is a German filmmaker and writer who lives in Berlin. In her Christiansen Distinguished Lecture titled Failed works. Pandemia, energy crisis, inflation, war, 2020-, she will talk about works disrupted, updated, and stalled between 2020 and now by various circumstances.
Lecture Feb. 2
Hosted by Department of Art and Art History
DIANE SUESS
Diane Seuss is a poet and educator known for the inventive and virtuosic language of her poetry. In her most recent book she expands the sonnet form to wrestle with loneliness, addiction, abortion, and death.
2022-23 residency
Hosted by the Creative Writing Program
KARIM SULAYMAN
Tenor Karim Sulayman, whose “lucid, velvety tenor and pop-star charisma” (BBC Music Magazine) led to his first Grammy win in 2019, joins forces with violinist Danbi Um and pianist Juho Pohjonen. Rising star Um was declared “utterly dazzling … [playing with] mesmerizing grace,” while Pohjonen has been hailed as “positively electrifying, the ideal blend of poise and passion” (Plain Dealer). Together, the extraordinary trio – who rarely performs together – will present an evening of romantic songs and chamber works as part of the Shenson Recital Series.
Concert Jan. 19
Hosted by Department of Music
BRYAN SUTTON
American music trailblazers Mike Marshall, Edgar Meyer, George Meyer, and Bryan Sutton perform together, each with a keen sense of musicianship and mastery of their instrument and genres. Blending new grass and classical, they bring the summer bluegrass festival circuit to the Bing.
Concert Jan. 21
Hosted by Stanford Live
TELEGRAPH QUARTET
the Telegraph Quartet brings a reverence for standard chamber music and contemporary, nonstandard works alike. The program comprising the group’s return visit to the Bing contemplates returning to life after periods of illness or turmoil with Grażyna Bacewicz’s String Quartet No. 4, John Harbison’s String Quartet No. 6, and Ludwig van Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 15 in A minor, Op. 132.
Concert Feb. 26
Hosted by Stanford Live
THIRD COAST PERCUSSION
For over 15 years, Grammy Award-winning Chicago-based percussion quartet Third Coast Percussion has created unexpected performances that constantly redefine the classical music experience. The group brings a thrilling percussive adventure to the Bing with expansive and sweeping sounds that explore wellness and sustainability, including world premieres of works by Missy Mazzoli and Stanford professor of composition Mark Applebaum, a performance of Jlin’s Perspective, and a sound meditation by Third Coast Percussion.
Concert Jan. 25
Hosted by Stanford Live
CHRISTOPHER TIN
The prolific British vocal ensemble VOCES8 champions a sense of care and clarity in their performances that have garnered them global acclaim. In this world premiere of a new work by Stanford alum and two-time Grammy-winning composer Christopher Tin, VOCES8 explores the ecological perils of extinction through elegy. Sweeping and plaintive, The Lost Birds is a haunting memorial to bird species driven to extinction by humankind and a warning about our own tenuous existence on the planet.
Concert Feb. 25
DANBI UM
Tenor Karim Sulayman, whose “lucid, velvety tenor and pop-star charisma” (BBC Music Magazine) led to his first Grammy win in 2019, joins forces with violinist Danbi Um and pianist Juho Pohjonen. Rising star Um was declared “utterly dazzling … [playing with] mesmerizing grace,” while Pohjonen has been hailed as “positively electrifying, the ideal blend of poise and passion” (Plain Dealer). Together, the extraordinary trio – who rarely performs together – will present an evening of romantic songs and chamber works as part of the Shenson Recital Series.
Concert Jan. 19
Hosted by Department of Music
VOCES8
The prolific British vocal ensemble VOCES8 champions a sense of care and clarity in their performances that have garnered them global acclaim. In this world premiere of a new work by Stanford alum and two-time Grammy-winning composer Christopher Tin, VOCES8 explores the ecological perils of extinction through elegy. Sweeping and plaintive, The Lost Birds is a haunting memorial to bird species driven to extinction by humankind and a warning about our own tenuous existence on the planet.
Concert Feb. 25
Hosted by Stanford Live
YASMIN WILLIAMS
Acoustic fingerstyle guitarist Yasmin Williams brings her unorthodox, modern style of playing to the Bing Studio. Using various techniques including alternate tunings, percussive hits, and lap tapping, her “radiant sound and adventitious origins have made her a key figure in a diverse dawn for the solo guitar.” (The New York Times)
Concert Feb. 25
Hosted by Stanford Live
EMILY WILSON
Emily Wilson is a comedian, actress, and writer based in New York City. She hosts the sold-out weekly show Tuesdays at the Red Room in the East Village with her FIXED co-creator Sam Blumenfeld, and she was featured in the 2021 New York Comedy Festival.
Performance Feb. 10
Hosted by Stanford Live
XU BING
As an internationally renowned contemporary artist with a prolific career of over 40 years, Xu Bing’s work has always sought to question and disrupt the various borderlines of contention and frontiers: between language and perception, fiction and reality, art and life, nature and technology, among many others.
Lecture Jan. 19
Hosted by Cantor Arts Center, Center for East Asian Studies, Department of Art and Art History, Humanities Center
ANICKA YI
Working at the intersection of politics and macrobiotics, Anicka Yi’s practice questions the increasingly hazy taxonomic distinctions between what is human, animal, plant, and machine.
2022-23 residency
Hosted by the Institute for Diversity in the Arts, Office of the Vice President for the Arts in collaboration with the Doerr School of Sustainability