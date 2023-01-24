Music in many forms, from popular folk and jazz to the more esoteric liturgical chants and Baroque flute, will be performed throughout the winter quarter in various locations on campus. Solo artists scheduled to perform include the pianist Lang Lang, Broadway star Patti Lupone, and Syrian American rapper and poet Omar Offendum. The Ukrainian world-music quartet DakhaBrakha will meld Ukrainian folk music with the rhythms of surrounding regions in their performance, while the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will celebrate the legacy of music director Riccardo Muti’s tenure with the orchestra – one of the most extraordinary chapters in the CSO’s history.

Creative writers visiting campus this quarter to read and discuss their work include Stanford alum Elif Batuman, who is a staff writer at The New Yorker and the author of The Possessed: Adventures with Russian Books and the People Who Read Them, and science fiction and screenwriter Nnedi Okorafor, whose works include Who Fears Death, in development at HBO as a TV series, and the Binti novella trilogy that is in development with Media Res. A series of evening performances curated by lecturer in creative writing and former Stegner Fellow Hieu Minh Nguyen will bring together award-winning poets and spoken word artists Danez Smith and Fatimah Asghar, plus members of Stanford’s Spoken Word Collective.

Other guest artists will speak about their documentary films, present the tragedy Romeo and Juliet with puppets, treat audiences to nights of laughter, and share their visual art practice.

All events listed below are in person, and many are free. Enjoy.